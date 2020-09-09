Cottone Auctions will hold an online-only Fine Art & Antiques auction Saturday, October 3rd, with over 250 quality lots

The many outstanding Tiffany Studios (N.Y.) lamps and accessories in the sale from various collections include this fine Peony table lamp with a 22-inch shade (est. $60,000-$80,000).

Exceptional on oil canvas painting by William Merritt Chase (American, 1849-1916), titled Study of Clara Stephens, purchased from Hammer Galleries (N.Y.) (est. $75,000-$125,000).

Silver and estate jewelry highlights include this stunning Cartier 7.55-carat diamond and platinum ring (est. $125,000-$175,000).

Two paintings by Gabriele Münter (German, 1877-1962) will be sold, including this gorgeous oil on board titled Dame im Park, Mariahalde (est. $150,000-$250,000).