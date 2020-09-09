Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Kaul Issues Victim Restitution for 4,627 Wisconsin Consumers

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that thousands of Wisconsin consumers were provided restitution for personal checks ordered from Direct Checks Unlimited Sales, Inc. (Direct Checks), which is alleged to have violated consumer protection laws.

 

“DOJ’s Public Protection Unit works hard to protect and get restitution for Wisconsin consumers,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Because of the Public Protection Unit’s work on this case, over 4,600 Wisconsinites who were overcharged have received restitution.”

 

As a result of the lawsuit brought by attorneys in the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Public Protection Unit a total of $185,177.39 in restitution was distributed to 4,627 Wisconsin consumers victims in late August 2020.

 

Direct Checks is a subsidiary of the Deluxe Corporation that was created to sell personal checks directly to consumers. Direct Checks solicits business through mail, online, and print advertisements made under numerous tradenames like Checks Unlimited, 4Checks.com, and Designer Checks. DOJ filed an enforcement action against Direct Checks in March 2020. The complaint alleged violations of Wisconsin’s consumer protection laws for billing consumers at a price higher than the consumer agreed to pay when they submitted their order for checks. 

 

In March 2020, the Dane County Circuit Court entered a Consent Judgment against Direct Checks. The judgment prohibits Direct Checks from continuing its unlawful practices and requires it to pay consumer restitution.

 

Because this compromise was reached prior to the commencement of a civil action, requirements of 2017 Wisconsin Act 369 do not apply.

 

AG Kaul Issues Victim Restitution for 4,627 Wisconsin Consumers

