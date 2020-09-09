WHIP grant application period opens

Fish & Wildlife

Wednesday, September 09, 2020

The annual application period is open for the Wildlife Habitat Improvement Program (WHIP), a grant funding program administered by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. The purpose of WHIP is to accomplish large-scale restoration of private and publicly owned, high-priority wildlife habitats through noxious weed management. Grant expenditures are limited to herbicide, mechanical, biocontrol, and re-seeding treatments, specifically to restore wildlife habitat functions. Grazing management improvements may also be funded through the program to restore native wildlife habitats and reduce susceptibility to noxious weed invasion.

Grant awards are based on eligibility and competitive ranking. To qualify for funding, projects must:

enhance ecologically important wildlife habitat through control or management of noxious weeds that directly threaten habitat functions

use a landscape scale approach; have a reasonable probability of treatment effectiveness

and include a minimum 25% non-federal cash

In addition to considering eligibility factors, ranking criteria includes:

number of funding partners and amount of contributions

number of landowners involved

accessibility of participating lands for public hunting.

Awarded grants can be structured to provide funding for up to five years. Total available funding is up to $2 million annually; no single grant request can exceed this amount.

Apply Online! Application forms must be submitted electronically and can be found at https://funding.mt.org using the online WebGrants system. Applicants new to WebGrants must register first before accessing the application forms.

WHIP applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2020, to be considered for funding in 2021. For additional program information and detailed application instructions, visit http://fwp.mt.gov or search for “Montana Wildlife Habitat Improvement Program.”

If you have questions about applying for a WHIP grant or accessing the application forms, contact Kim Antonick, WHIP coordinator, at kim.antonick@mt.gov or 406-444-7291.