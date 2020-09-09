Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FWP seeks input on proposed forest project at Salmon Lake State Park

Fish & Wildlife - Region 2

Wednesday, September 09, 2020

Missoula – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking input on a proposal to remove some conifer trees on approximately 30 acres of land within its 42-acre Salmon Lake State Park to reduce hazards and improve forest health.

The project would include removing select trees for safety around campsites and structures and thinning some conifer stands to decrease wildfire risks and susceptibility to insects and diseases.

If approved by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, the work could begin as early as November 2020.

To review the draft EA and to comment, go to FWP’s website, fwp.mt.gov, under “News,” then “Recent Public Notices” or on Montana State Parks’ website stateparks.mt.gov/ (“Public Comment & Notices”). Request information and comment by contacting Region 2 FWP, 3201 Spurgin Rd., Missoula 59804; by phoning 406-542-5540; or by emailing shrose@mt.gov.  Comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Media contact: Vivaca Crowser, 406-542-5518, Vcrowser@mt.gov

FWP seeks input on proposed forest project at Salmon Lake State Park

