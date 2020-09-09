Lone Pine State Park Lecture Series concludes with Montana’s prairies

Recreation News - Region 1

Wed Sep 09 09:27:55 MDT 2020

Kalispell – Montana State Parks announced that Lone Pine State Park is hosting its last lecture for the Lone Pine Lookout Lecture Series.

Pack a picnic dinner, grab a chair or blanket and come to the Overlook at Lone Pine State Park on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 6 to 7 p.m. Mike Kautz from the American Prairie Reserve will be the guest presenter, answering the age-old question of “What is there to do on Montana’s prairies?”

Did you know that one of the last great grassland areas in the world is right here in Montana? Kautz will offer a visual tour of the Great Plains and the many hiking, biking, paddling, hunting and wildlife watching adventures available on Montana's prairies. Famous for hunting and river trips, the Missouri Breaks and Great Plains are also home to great bike packing, birdwatching, scenic gravel road drives and camping. Kautz will highlight some of the recreation opportunities in the northeastern corners of our state.

Registration is required and can be done by calling 755-2706 ext. 0. Space is limited, and all social distancing guidelines will be in place. Programs will be canceled if inclement weather is present.

For more information, call the park visitor center at 406-755-2706 or visit http://stateparks.mt.gov/lone-pine/.

Lone Pine State Park is located at 300 Lone Pine Road, 5 miles southwest of Kalispell, and offers one of the most vivid views of the valley, 7.5 miles of trails, and a beautiful interpretive center that provides information on living in a wildlife urban interface. Additional amenities include a picnic shelter and a community room, which are both available to rent, as well as a volleyball court, horseshoe pit, and an archery range. Furthermore, Lone Pine offers a fantastic variety of educational and interpretive programs.

Media contact: Derrick Rathe, Lone Pine State Park Ranger, 406-755-2706, ext. 2, Derrick.Rathe@mt.gov