Oregon Dental Association Endorses iCoreRx Electronic Prescribing Software

/EIN News/ -- WINDERMERE, FL, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- iCoreConnect, Inc.(OTCQB: ICCT) announces the endorsement of iCoreRx by the Oregon Dental Association (ODA). The cloud-based e-Prescribing software increases operational speed, helps reduce prescription abuse and increases practice profitability.

Established in 1893, ODA currently serves more than 2,300 Oregon member dentists. All products and services are vetted by both a subcommittee and the Board of Trustees before endorsements are added or renewed. “We are thrilled to receive this endorsement from the Oregon Dental Association,” states iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott. “iCoreRx’s ability to eliminate all of the disparate steps in the prescription writing process will provide ODA members with a streamlined and more secure way of serving their patients.”

iCoreRx empowers prescribers to:

- e-Prescribe ALL medications, including controlled substances

- e-Prescribe on office computers, laptop, tablet or phone

- Search for drug information using the built-in LexicompⓇ directory

- Review patient prescription history of every medication and dose dispensed to the patient by 99% of U.S. pharmacies in the last twelve months

The key integrations within iCoreRx set the service apart according to ODA President, Dr. Brad Hester. “iCoreRx e-Prescribing software is comprehensive, yet user friendly,” explains Dr. Hester. “The software integrates seamlessly with many popular practice management systems, reducing duplicate data entry. And, with a single-click, our dentists can access the state’s Prescription Drug Monitoring database in real-time. It’s a highly efficient, time-saving solution that provides peace of mind.”

iCoreConnect’s entire platform of enterprise software solutions are cloud-based, designed to solve specific business problems and drive revenue. iCoreConnect builds and improves all of its software based on the feedback of currently-engaged healthcare providers. “iCoreRx, just like our entire platform of enterprise software solutions, is intuitive. All of our solutions are designed for needs identified by our customers,” shares McDermott.

iCoreConnect recognitions include:

- Top 25 IoT Solution Providers 2019 by CIO Applications Magazine

- Top 10 Encryption Solution Providers 2018 by Enterprise Security Magazine

- Top 10 Dental Solutions 2018 by Healthcare Tech Outlook

- Top 50 Products of 2017 by Dental Products Report Magazine

iCoreConnect’s unequivocal commitment responding to the market has resulted in agreements with the following organizations:

- Colorado Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Florida Dental Association Crown Services (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental)

- Georgia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Louisiana Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Maine Medical Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD)

- Michigan Dental Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreRx)

- Mississippi Dental Association (iCoreRx)

- Missouri Dental Association (iCoreRx, iCoreExchange, iCoreDental, iCoreHuddle, iCoreIT, iCoreCodeGenius)

- Montana Dental Association (iCoreRx, iCoreDental, iCoreExchange, iCoreHuddle)

- New Orleans Dental Association (iCoreDental)

- New York State Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- North Carolina Dental Society (iCoreRx, iCoreExchange)

- Oklahoma Dental Association (iCoreRx)

- Oregon Dental Association (iCoreRx)

- South Carolina Dental Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreRx)

- StartUp Health (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreDental, iCoreCodeGenius, iCoreHuddle, iCoreFlex, iCoreRx, iCoreIT)

- Texas Dental Association Perks Program (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental, iCoreHuddle, iCoreRx)

- Virginia Dental Association/VDA Services (iCoreExchange, iCoreRx)

- Wyoming Medical Society (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreCodeGenius)

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect is a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing profit and operational speed in high-compliance industries. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy is built on a high level of customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of more than a dozen SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 40 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations. iCoreConnect is a member of the prestigious StartUp Health accelerator.

About Oregon Dental Association

Oregon Dental Association is dedicated to advancing the dental profession and promoting the highest standard of oral health and oral health care. Established in 1893, ODA is a voluntary membership organization, comprised of over 2,300 Oregon dentists. ODA provides continuing education, advocacy and other services for dentists and public information to promote good dental health. ODA is comprised of 16 local dental societies throughout Oregon that provide continuing education and service programs in their local communities.

Forward Looking Statements

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.

