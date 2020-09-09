"The Facts Series" by Cavu Resources

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources (OTC: CAVR), announces "The Facts Series" inviting all their shareholders and those interested in learning more about Cavu Resources to attend. Each week, for the next 6 weeks, Cavu Resources and guests will host this call.



Bob Silver, Chairman and CEO of Cavu Resources stated, "In this time of uncertainty and concern, while most organizations are doing everything in their power to sustain, we pushed forward and stayed committed to our vision. Although challenging at times, our 'no quit no fail' attitude assisted in strengthening our core offering, helped close great new opportunities and solidified our footprint as the company to watch. I couldn't be more excited for what we've accomplished and can't wait to share it with our shareholders."

Each week, on Monday, Cavu Resources will release "call in" details for those interested in attending. Below are the dates, time and topics to be highlighted on each call.

September 17th 4:00 PM EST.

Cavu Resources Q2 Review and Q3 Plan by Cavu Resources CEO Bob Silver.

September 24th 4:00 PM EST.



Sinacori Builders "The Life of a Deal" Highlighting the 4-million-dollar deal scheduled to close in Q1, 2021 with TriPointe Homes and an overview and introduction to Sinacori Builders Projects and Cavu Resources Assets hosted by Sinacori Builders President, Russ Sinacori.



October 1st - 4:00 PM EST.

Live Soku App Walkthrough, Demo and Update hosted by Cavu Resources Chief Developer, Shaun Fuller



October 8th - 4:00 PM EST.



The New and Exciting "Growing Together Academy" soon to be a world premier online dual education platform for students and parents of Millennial and Gen Z Families hosted by Toi Hershman, Doctor of Instructional Design and Technology with Special Guest Actor, Wyatt McClure, supported by LightspeedVT.

October 15th - 4:00 PM EST.

The Drip. A planned new exciting acquisition and addition to the Cavu Resources family. The Drip will be introduced by Cavu Resources CEO Bob Silver and Sinacori Builders President Russ Sinacori.

October 22nd - 4:00 PM EST.



Cavu Resources - A Lifestyle Brand Focusing on the Millennial and Gen Z Family and how they Meet, Live, Eat, Educate, and Entertain hosted by Cavu Resources CEO Bob Silver.



Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other thing, statements regarding the offering, the expected gross proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the expected closing of the offering. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.