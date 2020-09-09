Cumhuriyet, Turkey's Stalwart Newspaper, Now A Digital Archive
EINPresswire.com/ -- The full-image/full-text digital archive of Cumhuriyet — Turkey’s oldest daily and leading opposition newspaper — is now available as part of the East View Global Press Archive®.
Cumhuriyet began publishing in 1924 as the founding newspaper of the Turkish Republic, and was established through the efforts of Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey.
Over the last 95 years, Cumhuriyet has stood witness to the changing landscape of Turkey’s political, social and economic environment. Despite the challenges of these times, the institution of Cumhuriyet has sustained its coverage of domestic and international news, providing critical documentation of Turkey’s dynamic history and its relations with the global community.
The Cumhuriyet digital archive currently features more than 14,000 issues of full page-level digitization with original graphics and text (including advertisements) that is 100% browsable and searchable. The archive offers scholars the most comprehensive collection available for this title and will grow with new content added each year.
“Much like Turkey geographically bridges East and West, adding Cumhuriyet to the Global Press Archive serves to link our growing stable of e-content from Asia and the Middle East to the West,” notes Kent D. Lee, East View President/CEO.
The Cumhuriyet digital archive is a part of the East View Global Press Archive, which is the result of a landmark initiative of Stanford Libraries and the Hoover Institution Library & Archives to digitally preserve and make more accessible thousands of original print newspaper publications collected by the Hoover Institution and now housed by Stanford Libraries.
About Global Press Archive
East View Global Press Archive® (GPA) is a groundbreaking program from East View Information Services to create the most comprehensive collection of digital news sources from around the world. GPA is the result of a landmark initiative of Stanford Libraries and the Hoover Institution Library & Archives to digitally preserve and make more accessible thousands of original print newspaper publications collected by the Hoover Institution and now housed by Stanford Libraries. Over time, GPA will present thousands of global newspapers as searchable online archives, covering a diverse range of languages and countries.
