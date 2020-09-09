Singleton Hosting 6th Annual Back-To-School Haircut Event

Moorestown, NJ – To help students prepare for the start of the school year, Senator Troy Singleton is partnering with Moguls Barbershop to provide free haircuts at his Annual Back-to-School Haircut Day on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM. The haircuts will be provided at Moguls Barbershop, which is located at 1821 Cinnaminson Avenue, Cinnaminson, NJ. The free haircuts are available to children 12 and under who are residents of the 7th Legislative District which include Beverly, Bordentown City, Bordentown Twp, Burlington City, Burlington Twp, Cinnaminson, Delanco, Delran, Edgewater Park, Fieldsboro, Florence, Moorestown, Mount Laurel, Palmyra, Riverside, Riverton, and Willingboro. Children should present a valid school ID. “Having a fresh haircut is just as important as having new supplies on the first day of school. Whether kids are going to school in-person, remotely or somewhere in between, looking good will give them the confidence they need to start the school year successfully,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “I am thankful to my friends at Moguls Barbershop for their partnership.” The Senator has been hosting his annual back-to-school haircut day since 2015.