Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,036 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,590 in the last 365 days.

Singleton Hosting 6th Annual Back-To-School Haircut Event

Moorestown, NJ – To help students prepare for the start of the school year, Senator Troy Singleton is partnering with Moguls Barbershop to provide free haircuts at his Annual Back-to-School Haircut Day on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

The haircuts will be provided at Moguls Barbershop, which is located at 1821 Cinnaminson Avenue, Cinnaminson, NJ. The free haircuts are available to children 12 and under who are residents of the 7th Legislative District which include Beverly, Bordentown City, Bordentown Twp, Burlington City, Burlington Twp, Cinnaminson, Delanco, Delran, Edgewater Park, Fieldsboro, Florence, Moorestown, Mount Laurel, Palmyra, Riverside, Riverton, and Willingboro. Children should present a valid school ID.

“Having a fresh haircut is just as important as having new supplies on the first day of school. Whether kids are going to school in-person, remotely or somewhere in between, looking good will give them the confidence they need to start the school year successfully,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “I am thankful to my friends at Moguls Barbershop for their partnership.”

The Senator has been hosting his annual back-to-school haircut day since 2015.

You just read:

Singleton Hosting 6th Annual Back-To-School Haircut Event

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.