Sify Technologies announces expanded Cloud offerings with Oracle FastConnect

Enterprises can now easily connect from 53 data centers or their offices in over 1600 cities

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, California, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), headquartered in Chennai, India, one of India’s most comprehensive ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Networks, Data Centers, Cloud, Applications Management, Managed services and Systems integration, and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) today announced the availability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect at their Rabale Data Center in Mumbai.

Sify’s GlobalCloudConnect (GCC) platform will now offer secure, deterministic network connectivity services to Oracle Cloud in India. Through collaboration with Sify, Oracle customers benefit from reliable network access to their cloud data and applications from India. This means improved performance, enhanced control, flexibility, and scalability that can provide access to critical business data and functions.

Sify also announced availability of Metro-XConnect service between the Airoli and Rabale based facilities. The Metro-XConnect service provides customers at the Airoli site with access to network resources, including Oracle FastConnect, with near zero latency at local cross connect economics. The launch of the Metro-XConnect service is designed to act as a catalyst to accelerate the deployment of hybrid multi cloud environments.

Oracle Cloud customers can also utilize Sify’s Datacenter Interconnect services, which provide cutting-edge performance for mission-critical and low-latency/high-availability sensitive applications. This service is offered from 53 data centers in the country, including 10 of Sify’s own carrier-neutral colocation facilities.

With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, customers benefit from best-in-class security, consistent high performance, simple predictable pricing, and the tools and expertise needed to bring enterprise workloads to cloud quickly and efficiently.

Commenting on the launch, Kamal Nath, CEO, Sify Technologies, said “The launch of Oracle FastConnect and Metro-XConnect services provides customers with the option of co-locating in a cloud-adjacent data center to build a unique hybrid multi-cloud environment, particularly in the context of Oracle workloads. The unique technical and commercials benefits of these solutions will provide our customers a very compelling Total Cost of Ownership for their IT landscape.

“Security and cost management remain top concerns for enterprises as they continue to move their data, applications, and workloads to the cloud,” said Ross Brown, vice president, Go-to-Market, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect addresses both concerns by providing dedicated, private connectivity that does not traverse the public Internet – all for a fraction of the competition.”

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect provides dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and other Oracle Cloud services. FastConnect provides an easy, elastic, and economical way to create a dedicated and private connection with higher bandwidth options, and a more reliable and consistent networking experience versus public internet-based connections.

Specifically architected to meet the needs of the enterprise, Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers powerful compute and networking performance and a comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure and platform cloud services from application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain. With unique architecture and capabilities, Oracle Cloud delivers unmatched security, performance, and cost savings. Oracle Cloud is the only cloud built to run Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.

Write to gccenquiries@sifycorp.com to know further about this service.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising the largest MPLS network, top-of-the-line DCs, partnership with global technology majors, vast expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud make it the first choice of start-ups, incoming Enterprises and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp,

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

