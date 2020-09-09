Coyote Logistics to Launch New Industry Forum with Global Digital Summit

New initiatives bring global experts together to facilitate innovation and deliver powerful resources and insights to members of the supply chain

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Coyote Logistics , a leading global third-party logistics (3PL) provider, is excited to announce the Coyote Collective, an industry forum that seeks to bring together experts from around the world to collaboratively solve the most complex supply chain challenges and build the supply chain of the future. It will officially launch during the company’s first-ever free digital summit, taking place on September 30 and October 1, 2020.

Coyote understands that to thrive in the supply chain industry, which is becoming increasingly demanding and complex, its members rely on the unique ideas and perspectives of experts from around the world. The Coyote Collective was designed to be an evergreen forum for industry specialists and organizations to discuss pertinent supply chain challenges and collaborate to facilitate innovation, pilot advanced programs and deliver a wide variety of resources, including webinars, executive insights, original research studies, industry analyses, and other thought leadership content.

“Coyote believes the best insights are garnered through collaboration, which is why we’re thrilled to launch this important initiative that will pave the way for new innovations and solutions,” said Jonathan Sisler, CEO at Coyote. “The Coyote Collective is a unique opportunity for us to bring some of the top experts in our field together to support the evolving needs of our network of shippers and carriers. It exemplifies our customer-centric approach and continued commitment to moving the industry forward.”



Coyote is also proud to announce the Coyote Logistics Digital Summit, which will showcase the forum’s newly released content. The free two-day immersive virtual experience will connect supply chain and logistics professionals with Coyote and UPS leadership, industry experts, educators, and third-party research firms, including Consumer Brands Association, Accenture, Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP), Armstrong & Associates, and shippers and carriers from various specialties and verticals. The Digital Summit is open to anyone looking to advance their knowledge of the most critical and relevant supply chain topics. Everyone from entry-level professionals to seasoned executives and long-time owner-operators will find value in the sessions, which can be viewed live or on-demand.

The Coyote Logistics Digital Summit will offer two unique session tracks. The first, The Base, will deliver an overview of essential supply chain and business topics for those looking to expand their knowledge of fundamental principles. The second is a management-focused, executive track, The Peak, which will dive into advanced supply chain concepts and industry research and analyses. Attendees can register for the track that best suits their needs or customize their experience by individually selecting the sessions they’d like to attend. In total, more than 25 sessions will be available during the two-day event.

Keynotes include:

Day 1: “What Will Global Supply Chains Look Like in a Post-COVID-19 World?” with Philippe Gilbert, President of Supply Chain Solutions at UPS, Rick Blasgen, President and CEO at CSCMP, Christina Bottis, CMO at Coyote, and Jonathan Sisler, CEO at Coyote

Day 2: “The State of the Logistics Market & Q4 Coyote Curve Forecast” with Evan Armstrong, President at Armstrong & Associates, Chris Pickett, Coyote Advisor, Sean Fahey, SVP of Yield Management at Coyote, and Nick Verceles, SVP of North American Sales at Coyote

Track one, The Base, includes the following sessions, among many others:

“Supply & Demand 101: Learning the Basic Economics of the Truckload Market” with Colin Wright, VP of Carrier Procurement at Coyote

“Government Regulations for 2021: An Inside Look from Policy Experts” with Tom Jensen, VP of Public Affairs at UPS, Tom Madrecki, VP of Supply Chain at Consumer Brands Association, and J-Ann Tio, SVP of Business Operations at Coyote

A sampling of sessions from the second track, The Peak, includes:

“Effective Leadership Principles for Managing Through a Crisis” with Julian Haines, Director of European Sales at Coyote, Jorge Diaz, CPO at Coyote, Pat Campbell, U.S. COO at Coyote, and Christina Bottis, CMO at Coyote

“What Shippers Really Think About Supply Chain Sustainability” with Suzanne Lindsay-Walker, Chief Sustainability Officer at UPS, Mike Sinkovitz, SVP of Coyote Transportation Management at Coyote, Jaap Bruining, SVP and Head of Europe at Coyote, and Melissa Jordan, VP of Network Solutions at Coyote

“We bring shippers and carriers together every day to move the world’s freight. And now, with the Coyote Collective, we have the incredible opportunity to bring together experts from across the industry to solve the world’s most complex supply chain challenges,” said Christina Bottis, CMO at Coyote. “The Digital Summit will give attendees a first look into what they can expect to see from the Coyote Collective in the future.”

Coyote extends the invitation to join the Coyote Logistics Digital Summit to all members of the global supply chain. To learn more about the full session lineup or to register, please click here .

To be among the first to hear the latest insights, research and updates from the Coyote Collective, sign up for our newsletter here . For more information about Coyote and their portfolio of supply chain solutions, please visit Coyote.com .

ABOUT COYOTE LOGISTICS, LLC, A UPS COMPANY:

Coyote Logistics is a leading global third-party logistics provider that combines a diverse, centralized transportation marketplace matching more than 10,000 shipments every day. Coyote offers a comprehensive multi-modal solutions portfolio — including truckload, less than truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean, and cross-border — with data intelligence and market insights to help empower our customers’ business growth in a rapidly changing world. Coyote became a UPS company in 2015, adding to our expanding portfolio of global services. Headquartered in Chicago, Coyote has more than 3,000 employees operating in 19 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit: Coyote.com .

