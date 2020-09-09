SEC Approves LiveWire Ergogenics Offering Circular

/EIN News/ -- Anaheim, CA, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC: LVVV), announced today that it has received a Notice of Qualification from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its Form 1-A filing. This form is used for securities offerings made pursuant to the Company’s Offering Circular under Regulation A. The Company has engaged with a private investment firm to assist with the offering and will also provide a certified online technology platform to assist with direct online investment by individual investors.



LiveWire intends to use proceeds from the Regulation A offering to invest in its flagship ranch property in the California Central Coast. The Company is continuing the necessary infrastructure upgrades at the property as it prepares for local and state approvals for cannabis cultivation and the subsequent start of production at the facility, consistent with the principles of its business plan.



Please access our company presentation



https://s3.amazonaws.com/sfdev-bucket/stockwatch/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Livewire-Presentation-September-2020-Pub-2.0.pdf

SEC Notice of Qualification

https://www.otcmarkets.com/filing/html?id=14368071&guid=x3J6UnksZwy1l3h

About Livewire Ergogenics Inc. Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (LVVV) specializes in identifying and monetizing current and future trends in the health and wellness industry. The Company is focused on acquiring, managing, and licensing specialized cannabis real estate properties conducive to producing high-quality handcrafted cannabis products for medicinal and adult-use in the US. This includes the distribution of these products and the creation of a Nationally recognized organic "Estrella Weedery" brand. Livewire Ergogenics does not produce, sell, or distribute products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substance Act. For more information, please visit: LiveWireErgogenics.com

