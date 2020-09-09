Independence Gold Commences Drilling at 3Ts Project, BC

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V: IGO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a diamond drilling program at its 100% owned 3Ts Project, located approximately 185 kilometres (“km”) southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and situated 20 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.’s Blackwater Project.



The initial program will consist of 11 drill holes totaling approximately 2,200 metres (“m”). The targets are largely based on the extensive compilation and 3D geological model of the epithermal vein system, in addition to the magnetic and spectral surveys, completed in 2019. The 3D model in particular highlighted significant gaps in the historical drilling in the Tommy and Ted-Mint vein systems that the majority of the planned drillholes will be testing. Of the 11 drillholes, four will be dedicated to testing the potential northern extension of the Johnny Vein and the potential southern extension of the Larry Vein, both of which are were not included in the resource estimate described below.

A National Instrument 43-101 compliant inferred resource estimate has been calculated for the Tommy and Ted-Mint Veins. Using a 1 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold cutoff grade, the total Inferred Resource for these three veins is 5,452,000 tonnes grading 2.52 g/t gold and 71.5 g/t silver for 441,000 contained ounces of gold and 12,540,000 contained ounces of silver (see news release dated May 6, 2014).

The 3Ts Project is comprised of fifteen mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. The 3Ts Project covers an epithermal quartz-carbonate vein system within which more than a dozen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 m to more than 900 m and true widths up to 20 m, have been identified.

Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V:IGO) is a mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company’s holdings range from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company’s Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

