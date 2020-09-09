Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,019 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,565 in the last 365 days.

TOTAL SE Chooses Ikon Science’s Data Management Solution To Centralize Data

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikon Science, a global provider of knowledge management solutions designed to optimize subsurface discovery, today announced TOTAL SE has selected iPoint to provide corporate-wide, centralized access to all interpreted laboratory results associated with drilled wells. 

“This software selection is a key part of TOTAL’s digitalization strategy as we look to gain the maximum value from our data and drive optimal business decisions. This system will be deployed to a global user community of several hundred users,” said both Project Managers Soizic Le-Fur and Pierre Goutorbe.  “iPoint was chosen for its customizable and scalable data model, its ability to accommodate additional data types and integrate with our existing systems.”

The new system supports the entire data handling workflow of all interpreted laboratory results, through loading and initial QC to business review by specialists and provides access by generalists to validated data, breaking down silos and promoting maximum data utilization across the global organization.

“We are very excited TOTAL has chosen iPoint to be part of the solution to digitalize its subsurface data,” said Denis Saussus, CEO, Ikon Science.

About Ikon Science 

Ikon Science is a global provider of knowledge management solutions to optimize subsurface discovery.  For over 20 years, Ikon Science has applied deep scientific expertise and technology innovation to help customers extract more actionable knowledge from sophisticated subsurface data. By bringing digital transformation to knowledge management, Ikon helps customers make the best moves – improving accuracy, accelerating results and lowering costs. For more information, visit www.ikonscience.com

Ikon Science
1 The Crescent, Surbiton,
London, KT6 4BN, UK
Tel: +44 20 8943 1122
Ikonscience.com

Media Contact: Melanie Ofenloch,
MOfenloch@IkonScience.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

TOTAL SE Chooses Ikon Science’s Data Management Solution To Centralize Data

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.