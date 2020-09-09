Checkster Joins Forces with Recruiting.Work

Talent Decision Leader Sponsors Community of More than 5,000 Talent Acquisition Professionals

/EIN News/ -- NOVATO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkster , empowering talent and team leaders to make better talent decisions and improve engagement and retention, today announced its sponsorship of Recruiting.Work , an online community of corporate recruiting practitioners with over 5,000 members across the U.S.



Yves Lermusi, co-founder and CEO of Checkster, shared, “The Recruiting.Work community is all about building strong connections across the talent acquisition space and increasing their knowledge through collective intelligence, sharing something that resonates deeply with the Checkster mission and deeply needed in current times. We look forward to working with Recruiting.Work and helping them continue to expand their reach.”

Recruiting.Work was founded by Sean Rehder, who recently joined Checkster as Community Manager. The community’s purpose is “To connect one another, to communicate with each other, to collaborate as a group.” As such, Recruiting.Work is a collection of recruiters looking to find and build networks in the world of corporate recruiting and talent development.

Not long ago, Recruiting.Work introduced chapters defined by major metro areas. Starting in Los Angeles, the group now boasts 17 individual chapters with plans to expand further in the coming months. Free to join, there are already more than 5,000 Recruiting.Work members, participating at both a local and national level. In addition to member directories and local activities, the community also hosted about 50 round-table webinars on various recruiting-related topics with more types of events to come in 2021.

Rehder explained, “Recruiting.Work members use the groups to meet fellow recruiters and talent acquisition leaders, explore solutions, learn new things, find support and pursue their passions and ideas together. Checkster values and technology around human collective intelligence make them the ideal sponsor of our community.”

To learn more, visit https://recruiting.work .

More About Checkster

Using collective human intelligence, Checkster empowers talent and team leaders to make smarter, faster and more confident talent decisions and build high performing teams that compete to win. More than 500 organizations around the world use Checkster to power their people decisions and improve quality of hire.

