MENTIS Named in DBTA 100 2020: The Companies That Matter Most in Data
MENTIS, a pioneer in data and application security software, makes DBTA’s list of 100 companies that matter most in data, for the fourth consecutive year.
The recognition from DBTA 100 solidifies our belief that we’re on the right track. We’re proud to be a part of the hundred companies that matter most in data for the fourth time in a row.”NEW YORK, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spanning the spectrum of well-established and cutting-edge companies, the eighth annual DBTA 100 is a way of recognizing organizations that are preparing for the future. MENTIS has been one of top companies to be named in this prestigious list since the year 2017.
— Rajesh Parthasarathy, MENTIS’ founder, and CEO
MENTIS is known for building unique, risk-focused solutions in data security, to reduce the threats to sensitive data and to meet regulatory compliance requirements. Having been an innovator in the data security field since its inception, MENTIS has been gathering accolades for its unique solutions and data-centric approach to security. Recently, MENTIS added yet another recognition, in winning the Gold Mutable Award from Bloor Research for its patented sensitive data discovery solution, iDiscover™.
Regarding the inclusion of MENTIS in the DBTA 100 2020, Rajesh Parthasarathy, founder and CEO of MENTIS commented, “Like most organizations, the year 2020 has presented MENTIS with unique challenges as well as opportunities. We have been trying to survive the pandemic while continuing on our path of innovation. The recognition by DBTA may have come at a time of uncertainty, but it solidifies our belief that we’re on the right track. It shows that the necessity to protect data has not changed, and if anything, has only become more important. We’re proud to be a part of DBTA 100 for the fourth time in a row.”
About DBTA
Database Trends and Applications is a magazine covering data and information management, big data, and data science. In addition, their website, dbta.com, connects visitors with white papers, webinars, newsletters and other learning opportunities in the field. The magazine and website deliver advanced trends analysis and case studies serving the IT and business stakeholders of complex data environments.
About MENTIS
Founded in 2004, MENTIS was one of the first companies in the then-new data security market. Guided by a visionary founder with a deep grounding in both business and technology, MENTIS immediately began to innovate and has never since stopped. Known for its responsiveness to the moving target that is risk and compliance, MENTIS continues to bring powerful products to the market, the result of the company’s deep analysis of new trends in risk and collaboration with its customers to assess and weigh their current challenges.
The MENTIS platform comprises a comprehensive solution that protects sensitive data along its lifecycle in the customer’s systems - providing capabilities from sensitive data discovery, masking, and monitoring to data retirement. Engineered with unique, scalable architecture and built-in separation of duties, it delivers comprehensive, consistent, and reliable data and application security across various data sources (mainframe, relational databases, unstructured data, big data, on-premise, and cloud).
MENTIS helps protect the data of some of the most iconic industries and institutions in the world. Its customer roster includes internet commerce pioneers and national airlines; higher education institutions ranging from the Ivy League to international campuses to Land Grant schools; international industrial behemoths and retail giants; and global enterprises in the highly regulated financial services and healthcare industries.
