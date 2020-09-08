Current Press releases

Porsche Digital opens location in Croatia Global innovation network expanded

Zagreb . Porsche Digital is opening a new location in Croatia, further expanding its global innovation network. In the capital Zagreb, the digital unit of Porsche AG is now working on new digital business models together with the Croatian tech company Infinum within its joint venture. The main focus of the cooperation is the consistent expansion of existing online customer offers and the realisation of new services.

"We want to actively use the opportunities of digitalisation and therefore need a cross-national network in which the teams exchange and inspire each other", says Stefan Zerweck, Chief Operating Officer of Porsche Digital. "With the new location in Zagreb we have taken the next step and with Infinum a strong partner at our side".

Zagreb is one of the most promising up-and-coming innovation centres in Europe. Especially thanks to the country's largest university with its focus on IT and natural sciences, the metropolis has a diverse talent pool from the technology and development scene. By the end of 2020, around 30 employees are expected to be working at the premises in the city centre. The location is to be significantly expanded in the coming years.

About Infinum "New technologies and business models are changing markets worldwide. We look forward to shaping the digital landscape in the future together with Porsche Digital and based on our long-standing expertise in product development", explains Tomislav Car, Chief Executive Officer of Infinum.

Infinum employs over 250 people at its locations in the USA and Europe. The teams design, develop and scale digital products that make business units more efficient and simplify the daily lives of their users. Since 2005 the company has been operating with leading brands and start-ups to achieve this goal. In addition to working on customer projects, Infinum trains prospective designers and developers within the framework of its in-house academy.

About Porsche Digital Porsche Digital is the technology and digital forge of the Zuffenhausen-based sports car manufacturer. Its central task is to find and scale new digital business models and optimise existing products. To this end, the wholly owned subsidiary of Porsche AG develops digital products and services, designs technologically excellent industry solutions and is a driving catalyst for the digital ecosystem.

Including the new office in Zagreb, four locations in Europe and four additional offices in Israel, China and the USA form the global innovation network. The other digital development centres are located in Ludwigsburg, Berlin, Barcelona, Tel Aviv, Shanghai, Atlanta, and Silicon Valley. In July 2020, Porsche Digital moved its office from San José to Palo Alto and thus to the centre of Silicon Valley.

