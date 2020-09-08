Porsche Digital opens location in Croatia
Current Press releases
Porsche Digital opens location in Croatia
Global innovation network expanded
Zagreb
.
"We want to actively use the opportunities of digitalisation and therefore need a cross-national network in which the teams exchange and inspire each other", says Stefan Zerweck, Chief Operating Officer of
Zagreb is one of the most promising up-and-coming innovation centres in Europe. Especially thanks to the country's largest university with its focus on IT and natural sciences, the metropolis has a diverse talent pool from the technology and development scene. By the end of 2020, around 30 employees are expected to be working at the premises in the city centre. The location is to be significantly expanded in the coming years.
About Infinum
"New technologies and business models are changing markets worldwide. We look forward to shaping the digital landscape in the future together with
Infinum employs over 250 people at its locations in the USA and Europe. The teams design, develop and scale digital products that make business units more efficient and simplify the daily lives of their users. Since 2005 the company has been operating with leading brands and start-ups to achieve this goal. In addition to working on customer projects, Infinum trains prospective designers and developers within the framework of its in-house academy.
About
Including the new office in Zagreb, four locations in Europe and four additional offices in Israel, China and the USA form the global innovation network. The other digital development centres are located in Ludwigsburg, Berlin, Barcelona, Tel Aviv, Shanghai, Atlanta, and Silicon Valley. In July 2020,
Further information, film and photo material in the
9/8/2020
Further information and pictures for journalists and media representatives can be found on the