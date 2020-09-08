Current Press releases

Porsche dual-clutch transmission now also for flagship 718 models New equipment for Porsche mid-engine sports cars for the 2021 model year

Stuttgart, Germany . The Porsche 718 models with 4.0-litre six-cylinder boxer engines can now also be ordered with the seven-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK). Both the Boxster and Cayman 718 GTS 4.0 variants, as well as the range-topping 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 models, are now also available with an automatic transmission. With PDK, there are no interruptions in acceleration during gear changes. This increases the comfort of the gear shifts and improves the acceleration values. Compared with the 718 models with the manual transmission, the 309 kW (420 PS) GT models – the 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 – now accelerate from 0-100 km/h half a second faster, in 3.9 seconds. They reach the 200 km/h mark in 13.4 seconds (0.4 seconds faster). The 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0, both with 294 kW (400 PS), also improve in the standard sprint from 0-100 km/h by half a second to 4.0 seconds, and then reach the 200 km/h mark in 13.7 seconds (0.4 seconds faster compared with the manual transmission).

In the 718 GTS 4.0 models, the standard Sport Chrono package adapts the gear shift characteristics of the PDK according to the four different driving modes (Normal, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual). In Sport mode, it operates with faster gear changes, shifts down earlier with automatic throttle blips, and supports optimal acceleration with later shift points. The even more athletic Sport Plus mode is tailored for maximum performance and fully exploits the rpm reserves of the naturally aspirated six-cylinder boxer engine. Launch Control is also integrated within Sport Plus, which activates an automatic race start.

The Sport Response button in the centre of the mode switch allows the driver to activate maximum engine and transmission performance for 20 seconds, irrespective of the current driving mode. This motorsport-inspired function helps with spontaneous overtaking manoeuvres.

In the flagship 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 models, the driving mode has a characteristic that’s typical of the GT variants: it can be programmed for maximum performance using the PDK Sport button. An automatic selector lever, which echoes the design in the 911 GT3, underlines the emotionally charged GT experience. The seventh gear of the PDK has a shorter ratio in all 718 four-litre naturally aspirated engine derivatives.

In addition, the PDK versions of the 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 benefit from the enhancements made to their mechanical locking rear differential: in traction and overrun modes, this achieves locking values of 30 and 37 per cent as compared with 22 and 27 per cent with the manual transmission. This has a positive effect on the longitudinal and lateral dynamics as well as traction, and increases driving pleasure.

Enhanced equipment in the new Porsche model year The Porsche 718 family will start the 2021 model year with a host of new features. High-quality Race-Tex material will replace the Alcantara fabric. The new material is based on the covers used for racing seats. It has a highly breathable structure and offers greater support. The vivid special paint finish Python Green will be added to the colour range of the GT models 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder. The 718 Spyder will also be available with the 20-inch wheels in Aurum – this was previously only available for the 718 Cayman GT4. There will also be the option to equip the roadster with similarly-sized, conventional summer tyres instead of the standard ultra-high-performance tyres.

The fuel consumption and CO 2 emission values were calculated according to the new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). The NEDC values derived from this must continue to be specified for the time being. These values cannot be compared with the values calculated on the basis of the previously used NEDC test.

Further information on the official fuel consumption and official, specific CO 2 emissions of new passenger cars is available in the publication entitled “Guidelines on fuel consumption, CO 2 emissions and power consumption of new passenger cars”, which is available free of charge from all sales outlets and from Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (DAT).

718 Cayman GTS 4.0 PDK: Fuel consumption combined 9.6 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions 219 g/km 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 PDK: Fuel consumption combined 9.6 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions 219 g/km 718 Spyder PDK: Fuel consumption combined 10.2 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions 232 g/km 718 Cayman GT4 PDK: Fuel consumption combined 10.2 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions 232 g/km

