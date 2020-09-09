Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2025

“Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

The global market for Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) is projected to reach US$22.9 billion by 2025, driven by rising manufacturing competitiveness in the international arena and the growing reliance on technology to enhance efficiency and outrun competition.

With rapidly changing dynamics of competition in the global marketplace and evolving consumer tastes, manufacturing companies are under constant pressure to enhance productivity, better manage inventory, reduce lead times and product development cycles, shorten delivery times, and improve quality across production operations. In today`s world, manufacturers of all types face greater competition than ever before due to growing complexity of supply chain led by globalization and continuing industry consolidation. Manufacturing companies and companies in production business also face heightened scrutiny due to environmental and safety implications of their manufacturing processes. Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is a computerized system used for real-time documentation, control and management of the entire processes involved in manufacturing industries. MES software encompasses the services in the personnel, machines and support departments of the manufacturing enterprise and enables integration of various applications employed for the purchasing, shipping and receiving, inventory control, maintenance and scheduling activities. MES is all about management of operations on the shop floor and strives to connect the administration to the shop-floor operations to have an effective control over them. Even without a direct control over any machine, MES tracks and controls almost all the production activities varying from scheduling a small set of critical machines to managing the entire fabrication operation for a manufacturer. MES, a subset of ERP, is instrumental in execution of the plan outlined by manufacturing resource planning (MRP) system.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

On-Premises

On-Demand

Hybrid

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Beverages Or Brewing Industry

Refineries & Petrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals And Specialty Chemicals

Automotive

Machine/Plant Construction

Metal/Paper

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ABB

HCL Technologies

Accenture

Aptean

Dassault Systemes

Andea Solutions

Fujitsu

Emerson

GE Digital

Eyelit

Honeywell

Krones

IBASEt

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

