IDERA ER/Studio Data Modeling Tools Adds Extensive Support for Snowflake
IDERA announced the latest release of its ER/Studio data modeling tools with extensive support for Snowflake, the managed cloud service for data warehouses.HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDERA (an Idera, Inc. company) announced the latest release of its ER/Studio data modeling tools with extensive support for Snowflake, the managed service for data warehouses in the cloud.
As cloud services gain in popularity, Snowflake has grown into one of the premier platforms for data warehouses in the cloud. As organizations adopt these platforms into enterprise data architecture, they need tools to enforce consistency, quality, and governance of data across the organization.
ER/Studio is the leading business-driven data architecture solution. It combines data modeling, business process modeling, and enterprise metadata for a wide range of data platforms and for organizations of all sizes.
Data professionals who design and manage Snowflake data warehouses can use ER/Studio to capture organizational requirements, translate requirements into design, and deploy the design to Snowflake. As the design develops, ER/Studio manages and tracks modifications and deploys them to a live data warehouse. Data professionals can perform these tasks within a broader framework for data governance.
ER/Studio’s comprehensive support for Snowflake provides better visibility and easier updates to data structures. This includes:
● Forward and reverse engineering with data definition language (DDL) code
● Compare and merge capabilities with ALTER script generation
● Access to tables, views, columns, and constraints
● Table persistence and clustering keys
● Support for Snowflake features: Procedures, functions, materialized views, sequences, users, roles, and schemas
“Organizations around the globe rely on the performance and reliability of Snowflake to run their critical workloads. Maintaining the integrity of data sources and data structures is key to success.” said Jamie Knowles, senior product manager at IDERA. “ER/Studio embraces the power of the cloud. It helps customers enable data governance, close the gaps between data modeling and development, and improve collaboration between data professionals and business users.”
ER/Studio helps establish data architecture programs with several products, each offering an extensive set of features, including:
● ER/Studio Data Architect enables logical and physical modeling
● ER/Studio Data Architect Professional includes a repository for models
● ER/Studio Business Architect provides business process and conceptual modeling
● ER/Studio Team Server enables a connection to data governance initiatives by providing business glossaries and metadata management.
ER/Studio supports Snowflake and the various approaches to data management adopted by organizations large and small.
To learn more about ER/Studio, please visit https://www.idera.com/er-studio-enterprise-architecture-solutions.
About IDERA
IDERA provides database tools that help Information Technology professionals improve the quality and performance of data, and protect the integrity of data across complex environments. A community of over 100,000 users in healthcare, financial services, retail, technology, and other industries rely on products from IDERA. These products allow the users to optimize business data and take advantage of new business opportunities. IDERA is a division of Idera, Inc. To learn more about IDERA, please visit https://www.idera.com.
