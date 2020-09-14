Jetstream APS Partners with Human API to Enable Electronic Health Records Retrieval for Life Insurance Underwriting

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Jetstream APS, a leading medical records retrieval vendor, announced a partnership with Human API to enable life insurance applicants to digitally share access to their electronic health records (EHR). Human API, a consumer-controlled health data platform that includes 90% of U.S. hospitals, allows consumers to electronically share their medical records within minutes. With this partnership, Jetstream APS aims to reduce the time it takes for their carrier and distribution customers to secure medical data and help improve the life insurance buying experience for applicants.

Electronic health records (EHR) from Human API can now be ordered directly within Jetstream’s portal, streamlining the medical records retrieval process. Prospective applicants receive an email invitation to complete a two-minute data sharing experience that can be done in the comfort of their home without the need to interact with healthcare providers. The Jetstream team guides applicants through the data connection process, and delivers the shared EHR data in a PDF file directly with carriers and to expedite underwriting.

“We’re very excited to bring this new capability to our carrier and distribution partners,” says Don Slobin, CEO of Jetstream APS. “We’re seeing great success in our initial pilot, with a 66% completion rate with applicants when the EHR request is sent to them. Human API’s nationwide health data network and their intuitive, user-friendly experience makes it seamless for applicants to connect & share medical records. This process is driving formal and informal cases to placement faster while improving the consumer life insurance buying experience. We’re fully embracing electronic health records and look forward to helping our industry move in the right direction.”

“Carriers and distribution partners everywhere are looking for ways to accelerate underwriting and improve the consumer buying experience,” says Christian Wieland, VP of Growth at Human API. “Jetstream APS is known for their commitment to delivering quality and timely medical records retrieval services, and our partnership helps expand their offering and drive further EHR adoption across the industry. We’re very excited to see more forward-looking stakeholders leverage digital health data to improve life insurance distribution.”

About Jetstream APS

Having been in business for over thirty years, Jetstream APS has an earned a reputation as one of the industry leaders by providing fast and reliable service. Jetstream APS understands their clients value having APS orders completed quickly and therefore treats every case as a rush. Now that Jetstream APS supports both traditional APS and EHR retrieval, they provide a convenient one-stop shop. For more information, visit https://www.JetstreamAPS.com, call 310-826-3759 ext 229 or email info@jetstreamaps.com.

About Human API

Human API is on a mission to radically accelerate the pace of health innovation by giving consumers the easiest way to connect and share health data—no matter where or how it was stored. The company has built the first consumer-controlled health data platform that connects, normalizes, and structures data from 90% of acute care and critical access hospitals, along with pharmacies, labs, and 300+ wearable devices and fitness apps. Human API empowers insurance, corporate wellness, health plans, digital therapeutics and clinical research organizations to build and deliver consumer-centric apps and services with electronic health records (EHR) and personal device data from everywhere. For additional information, visit https://www.humanapi.co.