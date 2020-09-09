Panel on IRAN: New IAEA Report, Terrorism, Belligerence & Need to Restore UN Sanctions

September 9, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 11:00 am EDT, the U.S. Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) will host a virtual panel with leading national security experts to discuss the IAEA’s new report, and the rise in Tehran’s belligerent and malign activities at home and abroad. The panel will also address the strategic necessity of restoring all prior UN Security Council sanctions on the Iranian regime.

Speakers:
Ilan I. Berman, Senior Vice President, American Foreign Policy Council; author, Iran's Deadly Ambition: The Islamic Republic's Quest for Global Power

Steven P. Bucci, Visiting fellow, The Heritage Foundation; Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense & Defense Support of Civil Authorities

Kirsten Fontenrose, Director, Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative, The Atlantic Council; Former Senior Director for Gulf Affairs, National Security Council

• Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director, Washington Office, National Council of Resistance of Iran; author, The Iran Threat

Following the panelists’ remarks, there will be a round table discussion and a Q&A segment for the media.
Date & Time: Thursday, September 10, 2020; at 11:00 am EDT

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

NCRI-US
National Council of Resistance of Iran - US Rep. Office
+1 202-747-7847
Panel on IRAN: New IAEA Report, Terrorism, Belligerence & Need to Restore UN Sanctions

