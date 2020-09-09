Alair Expands in Arizona: CBC Inc. Becomes Alair Gold Canyon
We are proud to call Gold Canyon home, and look forward to bringing Alair’s mission of ‘Living Better Starts Here’™ to the area.”GOLD CANYON, ARIZONA, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alair, the largest and fastest-growing premium construction management franchise in North America, is proud to welcome Vincent Stark, founder of CBC, Inc., to the Alair family as Alair Gold Canyon. Stark brings over twenty-five years of experience in the construction and real estate industry and is committed to continuing to positively shape the communities of Gold Canyon and the surrounding area with the support of Alair’s leading international brand and proprietary systems. Alair Gold Canyon is the second Alair office now serving the greater Phoenix market.
When Stark moved to Arizona twenty years ago after building churches in Detroit, Michigan, he found his niche in offering clients the Arizona luxury lifestyle by building gorgeous custom homes and is excited to now be Alair Gold Canyon.
“Although we had a thriving business, when we were introduced to Alair we realized that our clients could have an even better experience with us. Alair’s Client Control™, which offers clients absolute transparency of their project, allows for an enjoyable, informed process ensuring no unpleasant surprises along the way. That along with the culture of Alair and the Alair process is unlike anything I even knew was possible in the custom home building and renovation industry,” says Stark.
Stu Hopewell, Alair Arizona Regional Partner and Chief Operating Officer for the company says, “When we looked at the builder candidates in the Phoenix area only a very select few ticked all of our boxes. Vince and his CBC crew have years of successful builds and happy clients behind them. It was impressive to tour past and present projects seeing the attention to detail and the level of craftsmanship and care on each. Vince and his team are a great addition to the Alair family as we continue to attract the very best dedicated builders in Arizona and the industry.”
Stark is a huge fan of Gold Canyon and touts the five golf courses, world-class hiking in the Tonto National Forest and the Superstition Mountains, the short distance to shopping, and Phoenix International Airport, but his predilection is for the people of Gold Canyon. “This is a close-knit small community of individuals dedicated to making and keeping the area special. My wife Leslie, of 34 years, who is a well known real estate agent in town, and I are proud to call Gold Canyon home, and I look forward to bringing Alair’s mission of ‘Living Better Starts Here’™ to the area,” Stark says.
About Alair
Founded in 2007, Alair began franchising in 2012 and continues to grow across Canada and the United States. Alair is in the business of helping individuals, families, and businesses overcome the obstacles they face to live a healthier, happier, more comfortable, and more productive lifestyle. For more information, visit www.alairhomes.com.
