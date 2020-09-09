Shannon's fall auction on September 17th features 230 quality artworks dating from the 19th century through contemporary

Acrylic on paper by Adolph Gottlieb (American, 1903-1974), Untitled, #30 (1970), signed, dated and numbered, 23 ¾ inches by 18 ¾ inches (est. $80,000-$120,000).

Etching with drypoint on paper by Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973), titled Le Repas Frugal (1904), from an edition of 250, 18 ¼ inches by 14 ¾ inches (plate) (est. $80,000-$120,000).

Oil on canvas by Charles Ethan Porter (American, 1847-1923), titled Peonies, signed, 20 inches by 24 inches (est. $15,000-$25,000).

Oil on canvas by Jasper Francis Cropsey (American, 1823-1900), titled Delaware River, signed and dated, 12 inches by 20 inches (est. $30,000-$50,000).