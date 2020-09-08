American Royal Tea Brings Back Witch’s Brew with Four Visual Poems
American Royal Tea brings back its seasonal tea Witch’s Brew just in time for fall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco, CA, September 8, 2020 – American Royal Tea is bringing back its seasonal tea Witch’s Brew just in time for cozy-ing up this fall. This time there is a new visual feast of four cinematic poems that encompass the spirit of the brew: Earth (tea), Air (steam), Fire (heating), and Water (brewing).
Witch’s Brew is a delicious blend of everything that makes autumn a treasured time for cocooning: Warm spices and seasonal fruits such as cherries, apples, and oranges. What makes this brew unique is that unlike other seasonal brews, you will not find a pumpkin spice anywhere…
American Royal Tea’s blends can all be purchased safely online at: americanroyaltea.com
All four visual poems will be released every other day until the September 15, 2020 release of Witch’s Brew!
About American Royal Tea
americanroyaltea.com
Since 2012, American Royal Tea only uses premium, non-GMO, 100% organic herbs, spices, flowers, leaves, and dried roots to develop unique, small-batch, luxurious, hand-blended teas, traditional teas, and herbal infusions. Tisanes and teas are sourced from organic farms and suppliers who are committed to non-GMO crops and sustainable practices. American Royal Tea carries black, white/rare, green teas, rooibos, and herbal brews. American Royal Tea is a Black-owned and woman-owned business.
