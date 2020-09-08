Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Latest News: Library Welcomes New Albert Einstein Fellow

Banner image for teachers in residence program

The Library of Congress has welcomed Peter DeCraene as its newest Albert Einstein Distinguished Education Fellow. DeCraene will work closely with the Library's Learning and Innovation Office to make primary sources from the Library's collections more accessible for teachers throughout the United States.

