ID R&D Award-winning Biometrics Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide can now access ID R&D’s voice biometric and anti-spoofing capabilitiesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ID R&D, the award-winning biometric solutions provider offering AI-based voice and anti-spoofing user authentication capabilities, today announced that its text dependent and text independent voice biometrics, are now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. New and existing ID R&D customers can take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure to streamline development and testing of biometric capabilities for identity verification, authentication, and anti-spoofing. Deployments and Evaluations of ID R&D products at scale can now be easily performed in Azure’s robust cloud computing environment.
Adoption of biometric authentication is rising as companies look to replace passwords with solutions that strengthen security and improve the customer experience in both mobile and call center channels. Additionally, COVID is driving higher demand for remote access and touchless security options. The flexibility to access ID R&D’s core biometric capabilities on Azure enables partners and enterprise customers to rapidly validate biometrics for use in a range of use cases. Developers can also run thousands of authentication or liveness checks for bulk testing and proof of concepts.
The following ID R&D Voice Biometrics products are available now in the Azure Marketplace:
IDVoice™ Text Dependent Voice Biometrics: A text dependent voice biometrics product that enables authentication of a user based on them speaking a unique voice passphrase.
IDVoice™ Text Independent Biometrics: A text independent voice biometrics product that enables authentication of a user based on conversational speech
IDLive™ Voice Anti-Spoofing: Voice liveness detects the use of synthetic speech, altered speech or voice recordings to prevent spoofing attacks. The technology was rated #1 in the latest Automatic Speaker Verification Spoofing and Countermeasures Challenge (ASVspoof Challenge).
“The Microsoft Azure Marketplace eases access to ID R&D technologies which accelerates evaluation, adoption, and innovation,” said Ilya Ozerets, Chief Strategy Officer at ID R&D. “With just a few clicks users can be up and running."
Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, “Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, test and deploy solutions that are certified and optimized to run seamlessly with Azure. We’re happy to welcome ID R&D’s biometric technology to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The online store helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
ID R&D products are also available as SDKs or docker images.
About ID R&D
ID R&D is a provider of multimodal biometric security solutions headquartered in New York, NY. With extensive experience in biometrics, ID R&D combines science-driven technological capabilities with leading research and development to deliver seamless authentication experiences. ID R&D’s solutions are available for easy integration with mobile, web, and IoT applications, as well as in smart speakers, set-top boxes, and other IoT devices. The company offers the industry’s #1 voice biometric and #1 voice anti-spoofing technologies based on rankings in leading industry benchmark challenges, and has been recognized as a Top Pick at TechCrunch Disrupt, UBS Future of Banking Finalist, Microsoft Top-10 AI Startup, Best Banking Experience Finalist at VOICE Summit, Finovate Best ID Management Solution Finalist, and as a member of the accelerator Orange Fab. Learn more about ID R&D’s voice and face biometrics, voice and face biometric anti-spoofing, multimodal biometrics, and audio event detection at www.idrnd.ai.
