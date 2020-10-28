New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Wife of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in New Mexico to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation-It Might Exceed $1,000,000

"Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help a person like this in New Mexico or their family. Don't gamble on mesothelioma compensation.” — New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to a member of the VFW or American Legion in New Mexico who has a Navy Veteran friend who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma to please call his wife and ask her to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure can frequently exceed a million dollars-if the lawyers who represent him know what they are doing. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help a person like this.

The group says, "We are also warning a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in New Mexico to not avoid medical treatments or starting the financial compensation process because of the Coronavirus. We know for a fact that people with mesothelioma have been avoiding contact with most people because they fear getting sicker than they already are. Talking directly with attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste over the phone will not expose a person to the Coronavius and he will answer all-of your questions about mesothelioma, and compensation for this cancer caused by asbestos exposure. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in New Mexico including communities such as Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Taos, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, Roswell, or Farmington. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible treatment options in New Mexico we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim or their family get to the right physicians at the hospital we have indicated: The University of New Mexico Cancer Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico: http://cancer.unm.edu/ .

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in New Mexico. https://NewMexico.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New Mexico include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, civilian employees of the Defense Department, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma