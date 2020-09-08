Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement on COVID-19 Case Counts for Sept. 8, 2020

Tuesday, September 08, 2020 | 02:02pm

NASHVILLE - Today’s COVID-19 case count for Tennessee includes an increase of 645 new total cases. This is the result of a low volume of lab reports received during the Labor Day holiday weekend. 

TDH data on COVID-19 cases may be found online at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

