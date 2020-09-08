Statement on COVID-19 Case Counts for Sept. 8, 2020

NASHVILLE - Today’s COVID-19 case count for Tennessee includes an increase of 645 new total cases. This is the result of a low volume of lab reports received during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

