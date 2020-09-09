CLUSTER NETWORKS LAUNCHES FIRST AI-DRIVEN MANAGED SERVICE PROVIDER
“FRIDAY” AI by Cluster Networks reduces operational costs, quickens response time and issue resolutionSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses are reliant on a stable and seamless IT network in a world dependent on constant communication, yet managed service providers (MSP) can take days to diagnose and remedy issues. Cluster Networks is disrupting this model with the launch of FRIDAY, the world’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solution for automating IT operations, monitoring, and troubleshooting.
“We see an evolution coming to change how managed service providers resolve issues for their clients,” said TJ Karwal, CEO and co-founder, Cluster Networks. “Businesses can’t wait days for their IT issues to be fixed. It’s not just customers who can’t use WiFi who are affected: terminals, communications, ecommerce operations, security, and so much more are dependent on an IT infrastructure that can be repaired quickly when issues arise.”
FRIDAY utilizes AI to monitor IT infrastructure and inform clients of issues in real time, while the system identifies the root cause of the problem and dynamically takes next steps to craft a resolution.
FRIDAY is proactive – it reaches out to the customer, informs them of the issue, and explains how the issue will be fixed,” Karwal said. “Because the system already knows how a system is behaving – or not behaving –businesses get back online faster.”
According to Gary Wright, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Cluster Networks, the MSP is the first to offer an AI-driven solution.
“There are pieces of this model out there, but they are not intelligent – they’re collecting information one way and passing that information to a person,” Wright said. “Nobody is taking the proactive, AI-driven approach that we are with FRIDAY.”
According to Karwal, current IT infrastructures can take several days to diagnose an issue, come up with a solution, and deploy a professional to implement the fixes. By optimizing all level 1 support tasks, including initial diagnostics and information gathering, FRIDAY shrinks the mean time to resolution (MTTR) from days to a few hours, while implementing solutions faster. Shortening this timeframe also reduces client operational costs by reducing technician time spent resolving the issue.
“All the waiting on hold, describing a scenario, and going through the motions to figure out the problem – all of that goes away with FRIDAY,” Karwal said.
FRIDAY’s dashboard assess three components to define the health of a business’s IT setup: the state and configuration of devices like firewalls or WiFi APs, the status and behavior of network clients like surveillance cameras or VoIP phones, and the number of critical support events at each site. The dashboard also tracks key performance indicators (KPIs), such as mean time to resolution and uptime percentage, so Cluster Networks clients receive detailed insight into how their organization is performing.
“Through these metrics, FRIDAY provides our clients with instant insight into the overall health of their organization’s IT setup, as well as the status of any outstanding issues and how those issues are impacting their business,” Karwal said.
FRIDAY is now available for current and prospective Cluster Networks clients. For more information, visit www.clusternetworks.net.
ABOUT CLUSTER NETWORKS
Based in San Francisco, Cluster Networks is a team of highly experienced engineers that develops and implements customized and secure IT infrastructure solutions for nearly every industry. Founded in 2013, Cluster Networks is a young, agile and inventive Managed Services Provider backed by decades on in-depth industry expertise, tight vendor relationships, and a customer service-focused support team. The MSP recently launched FRIDAY by Cluster Networks, the world’s first AI-driven MSP solution. For more information, visit www.ClusterNetworks.net.
TJ Karwal
Cluster Networks
+1 866-575-8725
email us here