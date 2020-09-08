- New grant program available to support families navigating remote learning

SALT LAKE CITY (September 8, 2020) — With students across the state spending some or all of their school week learning from home, a new grant program will ensure families have child care support. The School Age Program Grant 2020 provides eligible licensed centers and Department of Workforce Services (DWS)-approved, license-exempt programs funding to increase their capacity for school-age children.

“We want parents to know there are options available for their families during this non-traditional school year,” said Tracy Gruber, DWS Office of Child Care director. “Because of adjusted school plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become critical that students have a safe, supportive place to be cared for when school is out.”

Applications are now open for the School Age Program Grant 2020. The grants go directly to eligible licensed centers and DWS-approved, license-exempt programs so they have necessary resources to serve families. Among other requirements, programs receiving the funding must implement health and safety protocols and practices; meet quality standards; provide regular, formally supervised programs for school-age children (ages 5-12); ensure group sizes do not exceed 20; and prioritize serving students of essential employees and those who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch. The grants are made possible by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Child Care and Development Fund.

Additional resources are available to help families with child care, including:

The child care subsidy program, which aids in paying for child care expenses. The program covers some or all child care costs for eligible families. More information is at jobs.utah.gov/assistance/ index.html.

Utah's child care resource and referral system, Care About Childcare, helps families locate child care for their children. More information is atcareaboutchildcare.utah.gov or 1-800-670-1552.

The latest resources and information about child care during COVID-19 at jobs.utah.gov/covid19.

Eligible programs can learn more about the School Age Program Grant 2020 and apply at jobs.utah.gov/covid19/covidocc.html. Questions and requests for more information can be directed to dws-occafterschoolgrants@utah.gov.

Parents can find available child care programs at careaboutchildcare.org. Individuals may also apply for income-based child care subsidies at jobs.utah.gov/mycase.

###