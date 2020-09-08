Stone Villa Inn in San Mateo is now a part of Magnuson Hotels.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Stay Cal Hospitality, a leader in hospitality management & development in the Northern California region, announced that one of its portfolio hotels Stone Villa Inn located in San Mateo would now be part of Magnuson Hotels.
“Stone Villa`s transition into Magnuson Hotels is part of our overall strategic plan that would help streamline operations and reduce distribution cost ”. Hiten Suraj, President Stay Cal Hospitality.
Stone Villa Inn has always been the first choice for leisure and corporate travellers who are looking for the best value for their money in the San Francisco Bay Area market. Stone Villa Inn is located 8 miles south of San Francisco International Airport in the heart of Silicon Valley.
The hotel will now be called Stone Villa Inn by Magnuson Hotels and will available for booking on all distribution channels as well as through the new website that can be reached on www.StoneVillaInnbyMagnuson.com.
About Stay Cal Hospitality
Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Stay Cal is a dynamic & growing independent hotel development & management company with over 40 years of experience in the hospitality business. Stay Cal Hospitality currently manages multiple boutique and branded hotels in the Northern California region.
For more information about Stay Cal Hospitality, please visit http://www.StayCal.com/ or write to Info@StayCal.com
About Magnuson Hotels
Since its founding in 2003 as a home-based USA business by Melissa and Thomas Magnuson in 2003, Magnuson Hotels has been setting records across the globe. First, Magnuson Hotels quickly become the world’s largest independent hotel group in 2009, when Inc. Magazine named Magnuson Hotels the number 1 hotel company on its exclusive annual ranking of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the USA.
For more information please visit https://www.MagnusonHotels.com/
Media Relations
Media Relations
