New Customer Insights Study Reveals How Marketers Are Prioritizing Their Time Post-COVID

“Many senior-level executives are uncertain if they should be primarily focused on customer acquisition, customer retention or winning back customers who have defected since the pandemic hit.” ”
— Odell Coleman, Jr.
CLEVELAND , OH, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Cleveland, Ohio) ColemanWick, a customer analytics firm, has released findings from a recent study that explored how marketers are prioritizing their time given the current business environment caused by COVID-19. In this study, ColemanWick surveyed 258 executives on whether they were currently prioritizing winning new customers, retaining customers or trying to win back lost customers. The findings of this study can help marketers understand if they should be prioritizing customer acquisition or customer retention, as well as what steps they need to take to successfully achieve both.

“Many senior-level executives are uncertain if they should be primarily focused on customer acquisition, customer retention or winning back customers who have defected since the pandemic hit,” explained Odell Coleman, Principal of ColemanWick. “That was the focus of our study, and the findings were very valuable. They revealed that companies which are customer-centric, regardless of whether they are focused on acquisition, retention or re-attracting lost customers, have the necessary tools and data to successfully acquire or retain customers.”

Businesses who could successfully achieve both customer acquisition and customer retention simultaneously had a few features in common. The majority utilized a voice of customer (VOC) program (78% of respondents), tracked Net Promoter Score (68% of respondents) and developed customer personas (64% of respondents). The full ColemanWick report explains these features in detail and highlights how other executives and marketers can create a customer-centric business themselves.

For those interested in downloading the full report to access this relevant data, they can visit the ColemanWick website at www.colemanwick.com.


About ColemanWick: ColemanWick helps companies listen to their customers. They are a customer analytics firm that helps companies drive innovation as well as increase customer satisfaction and revenue by utilizing predictive, prescriptive and descriptive analytics. To learn more, visit their website.

Media Contact:
Odell Coleman, Principal
(216) 402-4888
ocoleman@colemanwick.com



Odell Coleman, Jr.
ColemanWick
+1 2169914550
