Rolascreen Creates and Ships its Largest Canadian Order of 43 screens to Montreal
Headquartered in Southern California, Rolascreen aims to meet the demand that is set forth for its products.
The quality of our screens cannot be matched by anyone else in our industry. We have set the standard in the privacy screen and room divider industry and show what a USA made product is all about.”CHATSWORTH, CA, USA, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rolascreen has been sending out major volume shipments ever since April 2020. Their largest shipment of 43 Portable screens was recently made. Because of the demand for Rolascreen, the only USA made retractable privacy screen, they are also announcing that their manufacturing arm is moving in the next week to a much larger (7,500 SQ FT) building to cope with the rush of orders from Hospitals moving towards Privacy screens rather than Hospital Curtains.
— Ephraim Barsam
Producing the industry-leading Hospital Privacy Screens, Rolascreen is a Portable, Flexible, Retractable, and Customizable Privacy Screen and Room Divider. Their innovative and versatile Rolascreens, the only ones of their kind made in the United States, are making space management manageable. Divide and Partition open plan spaces, efficiently manage existing spaces, improve the atmosphere with art, and reduce cleaning costs. No more laundering of curtains, no need for permits for construction, come see how Rolascreen will transform your facility. Rolascreen Privacy Screens and Room Dividers are available in two main configurations: A Portable model and a Wall Mounted model. Also, they have a library of thousands of high definition images to pick from to make any space it is in really stand out and not appear to be in a medical environment.
Rolascreen, manufacture, and distribute a unique and innovative Privacy Screen and Room Divider. They are the only American manufacturer of Retractable Privacy Screens and Room Dividers.
Rolascreen has also recently partnered up with an SEO Company in Thousand Oaks, Streamline Results. Streamline Results handles the day to day online advertising and has been tasked with the responsibility of growing the brand name online and transforming it to become a strong name within the medical and educational communities.
Jonathan Johnson
Streamline Results
+1 805-409-9011
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn