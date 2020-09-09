Dannenbaum LLC Celebrating 36th Year in Business

An industry leader in providing process equipment for the oil and gas industry has reached a new milestone.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Association (SBA), 50 percent of small businesses fail after five years in business, and 70 percent of small businesses fail in their 10th year in business. But thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to customer service, Dannenbaum LLC is celebrating 36 years in business.

"We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers for over three decades," said A.D. Muller, owner of Dannenbaum LLC.

Muller went on to point out that for the past 36 years, the team at Dannenbuam LLC has taken pride in providing equipment for the oil and gas industry.

"We are positioned with an experienced and professional sales team that have proven great results," Muller stressed, before adding, "Dannenbaum LLC evolved from M.N. Dannenbaum. This company was one of the oldest manufactures representative companies in the United States of America, starting in the 1920s. After many years as a sales representative for M.N Dannenbaum."

Muller purchased the company in 1984. His knowledge and technical skills, with years of experience, company representatives say, made Dannenbaum LLC, a great company for helping with designing and purchasing of equipment.

"We have built lasting and trusting relationships with the people of the EPC's and the oil & gas companies," Muller said.

Currently, its team represents manufacturers of equipment designed for the oil and gas industry, refineries, chemical factories, LNG plants, and wastewater treatment plants.

"We take pride in working with clients and factory engineers to ensure design accuracy, quality, testing, and necessary certification of products from order to delivery," Muller said.

Its products include:

• Pipe Expansion Joints

• Vibrasnubs & Flexible Strut Joints

• Ball Joints

• Industrial Strainers

• Spring Supports Constrants and Variables

• Miscellaneous and Pipe Valves and Fittings

• Pre-Insulated Pipe Supports

• Pipe Hangers & Clamps & Hardware

• Slide Plates

• Snubbers, Sway Braces and Sway Struts

• Skids

• Electric Cables

• Murray Supply Company

• Ball Values

"We look forward to what the future holds, and we're confident that the best is yet to come," Muller said.

For more information, please visit dannenbaumllc.com/blog.

About Dannenbaum LLC

Dannenbaum LLC, a Houston based company, is a recognized leader as a manufacturer's agent of specialty process equipment. Geographically covering Texas, Dannenbaum LLC is focused on the Hydrocarbon, Refining, Chemical, Power, Engineering, Construction, and Offshore industry. With over 30 years of experience, Dannenbaum LLC can help you with all of your process equipment needs and orders, from complex projects, engineering help, budgetary pricing, or re-orders.

Contact Details:

A.D. Muller

11111 Katy Freeway

Suite 910

Houston, TX 77079

United States

Phone: 281-272-1292

Source: Dannenbaum LLC