Injured Hiker Assisited from Mt. Chocorua

CONTACT: Sergeant Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 September 8, 2020

Albany, NH – On Saturday, September 5 shortly before 2:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was injured on the Champney Brook Trail in the area of Mt. Chocorua. The hiker was a 15-year-old from Belmont, NH. She was hiking with her parents, and they were descending from the summit when she severely injured her ankle. She was over two miles from the trailhead. A doctor who was also on the trail assessed her and confirmed that the ankle was broken. There is no cell phone service in the area. Her father hiked out and located a sheriff who was able make notification of the incident via radio.

While waiting for rescuers, she made an effort to descend the trail, but her progress was very difficult and slow. Along with Conservation Officers, rescuers from Lakes Region Search and Rescue and the US Forest Service responded. She was placed in a litter and carried out to the trailhead. She arrived back at the trailhead shortly after 6:30 p.m. and was driven from the scene by her parents.

Lakes Region Search and Rescue is a highly skilled volunteer search and rescue organization whose members work hard to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to LRSAR through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.