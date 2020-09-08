Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Allen
Lima Public Library
Columbiana
Abhay Sharma (Medicaid)
Cuyahoga
City of Olmsted Falls
Aravind Dipali (Medicaid)
Westshore Council of Governments
Fairfield
Jonathan Draney (Medicaid)
Franklin
Deborah Hanes (Medicaid)
Greene
Miami Township
Hamilton
Anderson Township
City of Cheviot
Colerain Township, Hamilton County CIC, Inc.
Harrison
Harrison County Tourism Council
Lake
Village of Timberlake *
Licking
Granville Township
Licking County District Board of Health
Mahoning
Mahoning County Land Reutilization Corporation
Mercer
City of Celina
Mercer County
Miami
Bethel Township
Monroe
Sunsbury Township
Montgomery
Austin Landing Community Authority
Putnam
Village of Columbus Grove
Ross
City of Chillicothe
Village of South Salem
Summit
Bath Township
City of Stow
Trumbull
Mona Parikh (Medicaid)
Vinton
Knox Township
Warren
Lebanon-Turtlecreek Joint Economic Development District
Wood
Perrysburg Community Improvement Corporation
Wood County CIC
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
