For Immediate Release:

September 7, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Allen Lima Public Library Columbiana Abhay Sharma (Medicaid) Cuyahoga City of Olmsted Falls Aravind Dipali (Medicaid) Westshore Council of Governments Fairfield Jonathan Draney (Medicaid) Franklin Deborah Hanes (Medicaid) Greene Miami Township Hamilton Anderson Township City of Cheviot Colerain Township, Hamilton County CIC, Inc. Harrison Harrison County Tourism Council Lake Village of Timberlake * Licking Granville Township Licking County District Board of Health Mahoning Mahoning County Land Reutilization Corporation Mercer City of Celina Mercer County Miami Bethel Township Monroe Sunsbury Township Montgomery Austin Landing Community Authority Putnam Village of Columbus Grove Ross City of Chillicothe Village of South Salem Summit Bath Township City of Stow Trumbull Mona Parikh (Medicaid) Vinton Knox Township Warren Lebanon-Turtlecreek Joint Economic Development District Wood Perrysburg Community Improvement Corporation Wood County CIC

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111