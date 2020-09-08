Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 8, 2020

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

September 7, 2020                                                                

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 

Allen

Lima Public Library

 

Columbiana

Abhay Sharma (Medicaid)

 

Cuyahoga

City of Olmsted Falls

 

Aravind Dipali (Medicaid)

 

Westshore Council of Governments

 

Fairfield

Jonathan Draney (Medicaid)

 

Franklin

Deborah Hanes (Medicaid)

 

Greene

Miami Township

 

Hamilton

Anderson Township

 

City of Cheviot

 

Colerain Township, Hamilton County CIC, Inc.

 

Harrison

Harrison County Tourism Council

 

Lake

Village of Timberlake *

 

Licking

Granville Township

 

Licking County District Board of Health

 

Mahoning

Mahoning County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

Mercer

City of Celina

 

Mercer County

 

Miami

Bethel Township

 

Monroe

Sunsbury Township

 

Montgomery

Austin Landing Community Authority

 

Putnam

Village of Columbus Grove

 

Ross

City of Chillicothe

 

Village of South Salem

 

Summit

Bath Township

 

City of Stow

 

Trumbull

Mona Parikh (Medicaid)

 

Vinton

Knox Township

 

Warren

Lebanon-Turtlecreek Joint Economic Development District

 

Wood

Perrysburg Community Improvement Corporation

 

Wood County CIC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

