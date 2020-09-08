Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
National Pro Fastpitch Comes to All Sports Television Network

All Sports Television Network will broadcast National Pro Fastpitch softball league games.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Television Network (ALL SPORTS) announces that it has entered into an agreement to broadcast National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) softball league games. Under the agreement, ALL SPORTS will air NPF’s prior season league games, which serves as a prelude to the upcoming summer Olympic games.

"We are thrilled to be bringing professional fast pitch softball to American television viewers," stated ALL SPORTS President Roger Neal Smith. "Our decision to air the games actually addresses two issues that I believe to be very important. First, since some of these athletes will be representing the U.S. in the upcoming summer Olympics, they should get the recognition that they deserve, even prior to the games.

Second, and more important, I believe that women’s sports are woefully underrepresented on television and the media in general. ALL SPORTS plans to change that situation. We intend to let the American public see that there are many very talented women athletes worldwide and that women sports are just as entertaining as their male counterparts."

About National Pro Fastpitch (NPF)
National Pro Fastpitch (NPF), an Official Development Partner of Major League Baseball since 2004, provides elite female athletes with an opportunity to pursue a professional career in fastpitch softball beyond their collegiate and amateur success. The NPF affiliate teams consist of the Aussie Peppers of Minnesota, Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois, Chicago Bandits, Cleveland Comets, and California Commotion. National Pro Fastpitch players hail from the United States, Australia, Canada and Mexico, and represent the most accomplished and talented athletes in the sport of women’s softball. More information about NPF can be found at www.profastpitch.com. Information about ALL SPORTS can be found at www.astnetwork.net.

Riki Smith
All Sports Television Network
+1 747-234-7902
