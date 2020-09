Transforma Insights announces Advisory Board

The world's leading advisors on AI, IoT and Digital Transformation Transforma Insights Advisory Board

Transforma Insights will use its newly created Advisory Board to exchange views with a diverse range of voices from across the industry

We are honoured that such a diverse set of luminaries from all corners of the technology world have agreed to join our Advisory Board” — Matt Hatton

LONDON, UK, September 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transforma Insights, the leading advisors on IoT, AI and Digital Transformation, has today announced the formation of an Advisory Board, drawing on a range of voices from across the technology sector. The principle behind the convening of the Board is to ensure regular discussion with organisations with whom Transforma Insights has a mutual interest.Founding Partner Jim Morrish explains: “It’s critical for us as analysts to keep open lines of communication with a broad range of organisations to ensure that we’re reflecting the needs of the industry, both in terms of our research and our other activities including events and participation in industry organisations. And, of course, the intention is that it is a two-way street, with Board members naturally interested in understanding the analyst perspective on market developments and our involvement in the development and deployment of disruptive technology.”The board spans a wide range of industry stakeholders, initially comprising eight leaders from a wide variety of disciplines including technology vendors, event organisers, trade bodies, public relations, analyst relations and the wider technology ecosystem.Transforma Insights Founding Partner Matt Hatton notes: ”We are honoured that such a diverse set of luminaries from all corners of the technology world have agreed to join our Advisory Board and we look forward to some frank and interesting exchanges of views.”The Advisory Board members will be:Lucy Ashton – Managing Director of Internet of Business USARishi Bhatnagar – President of Aeris India and chair of the IET Future Tech PanelLaura Borgstede – CEO of Calysto CommunicationsJeremy Cowan – Editorial Director and Co-Founder of WKM Ltd, publisher of IoT Now and The Evolving EnterpriseGemma Lianez – Analyst Relations Lead at Telecom Infra Project and Founding Partner at Lianez TMTAndrew Parker – Internet of Things Marketing Director at the GSMAAllen Proithis – CEO of Capstone Partners and formerly President of Sigfox North America, Founder of WoT.io and Chairman of Convida WirelessDirk Slama – Director of the Steinbeis FSTI Co-Innovation Hub, Editor-in-Chief of the Ignite AIoT FrameworkBiographies for the members of the Advisory Board are available on the Transforma Insights website About Transforma InsightsTransforma Insights is a leading research firm focused on the world of Digital Transformation (DX). Led by seasoned technology industry analysts we provide advice, recommendations and decision support tools for organisations seeking to understand how new technologies will change the markets in which they operate.For more information about Transforma Insights, please see our website transformainsights.com or contact us at enquiries@transformainsights.com. Follow us on Twitter: @transformatweet