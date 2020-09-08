Private Tutoring Market 2020 - Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026
Introduction
“Private Tutoring Market”
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Private Tutoring market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Private Tutoring, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Private Tutoring market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Private Tutoring companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Key Players of Global Private Tutoring Market =>
• Ambow Education
• ITutorGroup
• New Oriental
• Xueda Education
• American Tutor
• TAL Education
• Eduboard
• TutorZ
• Manhattan Review
• Chegg.com
• EF Education First
• MindLaunch
• Kaplan
• Web International English
• Brighter Minds Tutoring
• MandarinRocks
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Segmentation by product type:
Online/E Tutoring
Teaching in Home
Afterschool Cram School
Others
Segmentation by Application:
Academic Training
Sports Training
Art Training
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Private Tutoring market size by key regions/countries, type and application.
To understand the structure of Private Tutoring market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Private Tutoring players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Private Tutoring with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Private Tutoring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Private Tutoring Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Private Tutoring Key Players
4 Private Tutoring by Regions
5 Americas
8 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9 Key Investors in Private Tutoring
10 Key Players Analysis
10.1 Ambow Education
10.1.1 Ambow Education Company Information
10.1.2 Private Tutoring Product Offered
10.1.3 Ambow Education Private Tutoring Market Size (2020 VS 2025)
10.1.4 Main Business Overview
10.1.5 Ambow Education Latest Developments
10.2 ITutorGroup
10.2.1 ITutorGroup Company Information
10.2.2 Private Tutoring Product Offered
10.2.3 ITutorGroup Private Tutoring Market Size (2020 VS 2025)
10.2.4 Main Business Overview
10.2.5 ITutorGroup Latest Developments
10.3 New Oriental
10.3.1 New Oriental Company Information
10.3.2 Private Tutoring Product Offered
10.3.3 New Oriental Private Tutoring Market Size (2020 VS 2025)
10.3.4 Main Business Overview
10.3.5 New Oriental Latest Developments
10.4 Xueda Education
10.4.1 Xueda Education Company Information
10.4.2 Private Tutoring Product Offered
10.4.3 Xueda Education Private Tutoring Market Size (2020 VS 2025)
10.4.4 Main Business Overview
10.4.5 Xueda Education Latest Developments
10.5 American Tutor
10.5.1 American Tutor Company Information
10.5.2 Private Tutoring Product Offered
10.5.3 American Tutor Private Tutoring Market Size (2020 VS 2025)
10.5.4 Main Business Overview
10.5.5 American Tutor Latest Developments
10.6 TAL Education
10.6.1 TAL Education Company Information
10.6.2 Private Tutoring Product Offered
10.6.3 TAL Education Private Tutoring Market Size (2020 VS 2025)
10.6.4 Main Business Overview
10.6.5 TAL Education Latest Developments
10.7 Eduboard
10.7.1 Eduboard Company Information
10.7.2 Private Tutoring Product Offered
10.7.3 Eduboard Private Tutoring Market Size (2020 VS 2025)
10.7.4 Main Business Overview
10.7.5 Eduboard Latest Developments
10.8 TutorZ
10.8.1 TutorZ Company Information
10.8.2 Private Tutoring Product Offered
10.8.3 TutorZ Private Tutoring Market Size (2020 VS 2025)
10.8.4 Main Business Overview
10.8.5 TutorZ Latest Developments
10.9 Manhattan Review
10.9.1 Manhattan Review Company Information
10.9.2 Private Tutoring Product Offered
10.9.3 Manhattan Review Private Tutoring Market Size (2020 VS 2025)
10.9.4 Main Business Overview
10.9.5 Manhattan Review Latest Developments
10.10 Chegg.com
10.10.1 Chegg.com Company Information
10.10.2 Private Tutoring Product Offered
10.10.3 Chegg.com Private Tutoring Market Size (2020 VS 2025)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Chegg.com Latest Developments
10.11 EF Education First
10.12 MindLaunch
10.13 Kaplan
10.14 Web International English
10.15 Brighter Minds Tutoring
10.16 MandarinRocks
11 Research Findings and Conclusion
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
