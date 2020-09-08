Dr. David Samadi’s Book Discusses Impact of COVID 19 on Men’s Health
Dr. David Samadi’s Book Discusses Impact of COVID 19 on Men’s Health The Ultimate Manual By Dr. David Samadi available in Amazon
The Ultimate Manual by Dr. David Samadi Dr. Samadi's Guide to Men's Health and Wellness”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Men have suffered more severe cases and died of the infection at higher rates than women
— Dr. David Samadi
The 2020 coronavirus pandemic has been brutal on men. When compared to women, men have of all ages have contracted the illness at higher rates, have developed more severe, life-threatening cases which have resulted in higher rates of death from COVID-19.
These significant facts are featured in one section of Dr. David Samadi’s new men’s health book, The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available now online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble, details how this virus took a noticeable and concerning toll on men. Dr. Samadi, a world-renowned urologic oncologist and robotic surgeon, has more than twenty years of experience in treating men’s health issues. In this, his first book, he addresses numerous possibilities of men’s vulnerability to this infection.
“Once we get a better handle on controlling COVID-19, understanding why men were more at risk of severe cases when infected, is paramount,” said Dr. Samadi. “Men have been hit hard by past pandemics such as the SARS outbreak in 2003 and again by MERS in 2012. This coronavirus took us by surprise and we need to analyze exactly why it affected men the most.”
A comprehensive and life-changing guide, The Ultimate MANual shines a spotlight on improving all aspects of men’s health from head to toe. Complete with advice just for men, Dr. Samadi takes the opportunity to address the historic pandemic and it’s affect on men’s health and well-being. Men living with chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease or obesity, were especially afflicted. Living through a worldwide health crisis reminds men to never take their health for granted. As the book states, “Pandemic or not, we should guard our health by practicing healthy lifestyle habits that can improve our chances of preventing chronic medical conditions while bolstering our immune functioning.”
One specific point Dr. Samadi makes in his book of men’s probable disadvantage is their tendency to “tough it out” when sick, convinced the infection wasn’t as bad as believed. Throughout the book, Dr. Samadi reminds men good health habits matter. Men living a healthy lifestyle typically have strong immune functioning with less illness and improved overall health, even during a pandemic.
Anyone wishing to learn more about Dr. David Samadi’s new book for interviews or other media appearances can contact him here:
Phone: 212-365-5000
Email: dsamadi@drsamadicenter.com
Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.
david b samadi
roboticoncology
+1 2123655000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Men's Health Dr. David Samadi