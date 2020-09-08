HUNDREDS OF BREATHTAKING USA VILLA RENTALS ADDED TO EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS PORTFOLIO

Luxury Villa Miami Malibu Luxury Villa Hamptons Vacation Rental Telluride Vacation Rental Steamboat Springs Vacation Rentals

Exceptional Villas announce further expansion in the US

we are thrilled to be able to offer our clients some of the most beautiful rental properties in the United States” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-leading villa and vacation rental company, Exceptional villas have announced today that it has added hundreds of new luxury vacation rentals throughout the United States. Some of the most popular locations include San Diego, Los Angeles, Palm Springs, Hawaii, Maine, Wyoming, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Naples, Orlando, The Hamptons, Vail, Aspen, Telluride, Beaver Creek, Snowmass, Jackson Hole, and Lake Tahoe.

The company which is rated number vacation rental company in the world on Trust Pilot noticed that many of their US-based clients were looking to staycation in luxury properties in various parts of the US. Each of their vacation rentals has been hand-picked to ensure they reach the Exceptional Villas signature quality of excellence.

Of foremost importance during this COVID-19 period is flexibility, safety, and security. Many of the properties are offering complete flexibility and relaxed cancellation policies, which means clients can either rebook for different dates or in some cases, receive full refunds. In addition, there are widespread enhanced cleaning protocols to ensure guests are completely protected. The expert villa team at Exceptional Villas can advise guests of specific protocols which in some cases include extended gaps between rentals for further assurance.

Alexandra Baradi, CEO and Owner of Exceptional Villas, said, "we are thrilled to be able to offer our clients some of the most beautiful rental properties in the United States" It is a wonderful addition to our portfolio. For people needing a much-needed vacation during this stressful time, villas and vacation rentals are a much safer option. The extra space and amenities provide the possibility of continued social distancing in a home away from home. They are the perfect safe oasis. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

One of the critical differentiators between Exceptional Villas and some of the online giants is that their homes must pass a rigorous set of criteria for acceptance in their program. The other is that potential clients only speak to the villa specialist specific to the market the client wishes to visit, and not a call centre. The villa experts match the villa to the client following an in-depth consultation. The company's core beliefs are about exceeding customer service expectations and about putting the truth back into travel. They will always represent our villas honestly and love to impart our local knowledge to ensure our guests arrive at the perfect property.

Exceptional Villas take enormous pride and satisfaction in serving a community of passionate, discerning travellers from all over the globe. Delivering the very best vacation rental properties together with excitement, joy, and world-class concierge service.



ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing complimentary concierge service. This service includes organizing all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports, and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer. The company operates two other brands; Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland, which are designated rental brands for Barbados and Ireland.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197