Magic, Mystery, and Love
A tale of sorcery, secret romance, and how it can all spiral out of controlPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rian McMurtry gives the readers of Love in the Darkness an engaging experience in his tale that weaves together magic and romance seamlessly. The reader follows the steps of Angela Fujiwara, shadowing her through the rollercoaster ride of her relationship with her boyfriend, her best friend’s apprentice, and her other wizard colleagues. It is a story that showcases an in-depth look at the personal struggles of the main characters, within the environment of a vibrantly magical setting.
This is something that McMurtry is exposed to and familiar with. He was a member of a renaissance fair dance troupe, which became one of the catalysts that started him writing. McMurtry has a zoology degree from UC Davis, a law degree from McGeorge School of Law, and a Master of Laws from George Washington. A California native, born in San Francisco and raised in Marin County, McMurtry incorporated his own experiences and environment into the story, adjusting and reworking it to fit the tale.
McMurtry drops the reader in the heat of the action right from the get-go, and paints a picture of what’s in store for the rest of the story in chapter 1. His style of describing the different magic cultures and backgrounds paints a clear picture of the story’s setting, and ensures that the reader is acutely aware that the book is rich in lore.
This modern take on the world of magic in the eyes of a student with similar struggles to real-world counterparts provides a gripping tale anyone can enjoy. Take that brave first step into adventure by venturing into the magical world of Angela Fujiwara.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+ 1-800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter