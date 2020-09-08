Magic, Maturity, and Saving the World
A modern sorcerer’s coming-of-age tale takes on a dramatic turnPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Light from Darkness is part of author Rian McMurtry’s expansive modern fantasy universe that blends the real world with magic and sorcery. Follow Angela Fujiwara’s senior year and witness her power grow stronger as she and her allies discover their true and full potential. The story has McMurtry’s signature style of integrating various fantasy elements drawn from modern-day and science fiction inspirations that will catch the reader’s attention and keep them glued to the page from start to finish.
McMurtry is a multi-faceted writer with a zoology degree from University of California, Davis, and a holder of both a law degree and a Masters of Law from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and George Washington University, respectively. He started writing after his time as a member of a renaissance faire dance troupe. What makes McMurtry’s work hit so close to home is that he used various places from his own experiences growing up as the inspiration for the setting in his novels.
Just like in the other books of the series, the reader is dropped in medias res, right into the heat of the action from page one, and it’s a nonstop ride filled with magic and adventure all the way to the end. Angela Fujiwara and the rest of the characters’ development all take very strong turns in this installment, and the reader will be sure to be swept up by the story’s twists and turns as the protagonists fight for the fate of the world.
The perfect blend of modern and magical elements, all backed up by strong character growth and a gripping tale of magic, maturity, and saving the world makes McMurtry’s entry into the series a must-read!
