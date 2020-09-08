Power Line Communication Market Market 2020 by Technology, Trends, Share, Revenue, Top Companies, Segmentation to 2025

A new market study, titled “Global Power Line Communication Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Line Communication Market

This report focuses on the global Power Line Communication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Power Line Communication development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens (Germany)

Netgear (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Ametek (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

General Electric (US)

TP-Link Technologies (China)

D-Link (Taiwan)

Landis+Gyr (Switzerland)

Nyx Hemera Technologies (Canada)

Belkin International (US)

Billion Electric (Taiwan)

Devolo (Germany)

Hubbell Power Systems (US)

Corinex Communications (Canada)

TRENDnet (US)

Zyxel Communications (Taiwan)

Extollo Communications (US)

ASUSTeK Computer (Taiwan)

ZIV (Spain)

Comtrend (Taiwan)

Iskra (Slovenia)

Lumenpulse (Canada)

NetComm Wireless (Australia)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Narrowband

Broadband

Market segment by Application, split into

Energy Management and Smart Grid

Indoor Networking

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

