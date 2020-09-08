This year’s SOHO International Film Festival goes Virtual, October 15-22, 2020

The SOHO International Film Festival has announced upcoming dates for its 11th annual event this coming October 15th thru the 22nd of this year.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SOHO International Film Festival [SIFFNYC] has announced upcoming dates for its 11th annual event this coming October 15th thru the 22nd of this year.

To ensure the safety of its filmmakers, audiences, staff and volunteers, SIFFNYC has made the decision to move the festival to a Virtual Format for the new October dates.

“We are so excited to continue the SOHO International Film Festival’s tradition of presenting extraordinary and cutting-edge storytelling with safety on the forefront during the Covid19 pandemic,” said Sibyl Santiago, Executive Director of the festival.

"This year’s virtual platform will offer exclusive access to Official Selections, including US and World Features, Shorts, Documentaries, Pilots and an array of exclusive online Events, Panels and Q&As,” Santiago said.

Jorge Ballos, President & Founder, started the festival in 2009 to provide a unique and powerful platform for filmmakers to gain exposure and potential distribution.

This year, patrons can enjoy the festival on a streaming platform that makes it possible to watch films in the comfort of their own home thru compatible devices such as Apple TV, Roku, pc/laptops and mobile devices.

The full schedule and ticketing will be announced and posted at www.sohofilmfest.com.

SIFFNYC is committed to exhibiting domestic and international films, focusing on dynamic, visionary cinema that creates extraordinary experiences.

For media inquiries, to schedule interviews or secure promotional images/video contact us at publicist@sohofilmfest.com