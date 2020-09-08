New Mexico Water & Electric

New Mexico Water and Electric Offering Free Solar Consultations to Residents in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, & Sierra County, New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever wondered about what you could do to improve the environment? Better yet, have you ever thought about what you could do to improve the environment while saving money. Switching to solar energy can allow you to do both.

Unlike traditional energy companies, New Mexico Water and Electric focuses on reducing utility costs and reducing the carbon footprint for New Mexico residents and local businesses. Using fossil fuels for energy has exacted an enormous toll on humanity and the environment—from air and water pollution to global warming. Solar energy can reduce air pollution emissions by 80%. Solar energy can also have a significant impact on your monthly utility bills.

“With heating and electricity prices surging, our clients have been able to reduce their electric bills by over 40% with our renewable energy services.” Stated Jon Miller, President of New Mexico Water & Electric.

“As the vulnerabilities of the power grid have come to light, many more people are following the trend. With complete installation and maintenance of stand-alone solar power, our customers can be completely independent of the power grid.” Jon Miller added.

New Mexico Water and Electric is one of the fastest-growing solar energy providers in New Mexico. Serving Hillsboro, Albuquerque, Las Cruces, and Sierra County.

Some of the services that we offer include:

*On/Off-Grid Solar Installation

*Solar Water Well System

*Electrical Services

*General Maintenance and Repair

New Mexico Water and Electric takes pride in our impeccable customer service and our ability to build lasting relationships with our customers. Many solar companies leave customers with unanswered questions, confusing interactions, and unsatisfied service. Whereas we will take our time to make sure we give you an upfront approach to making sure you have the best solution to your home. We always remain loyal and understanding of our customer’s growing needs. For this reason, choosing a local New Mexico solar service provider will ensure connections for follow up maintenance assistance, repairs, and other services in the future. NMWE’s contractors are eager to help New Mexico residence secure the most effective solution for every possible need or concern.

If you are considering switching to solar power we are offering free quotes at www.nmwaterandelectric.com

With a free consultation, each client will receive a cost estimate, project timeframe, and information about financing and solar tax credits available. Many customers will qualify for $0 upfront costs. While NWME is currently located in Hillsboro, we are able to service customers in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, and Sierra County, New Mexico.

The team at New Mexico Water & Electric is a part of the southern New Mexico region, having been here for years and calling the region home. We are the region’s foremost solar energy system installation firm.

About New Mexico Water and Electric

New Mexico Water & Electric is southern New Mexico's leading solar energy system installation company, providing installation and support to homeowners and businesses throughout the region. They also are full-service electrical contractors and install water wells. NMWE is the area's 'go-to' company for all things solar, electrical, and water well related.