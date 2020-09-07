New GT Radial Extreme Performance Tire Set to Conquer Street and Track
The GT Radial The Champiro SX2 RS is currently available for 18-inch rims in a W speed rating with additional sizes in the works.RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, USA, September 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new Champiro SX2 RS extreme performance summer tire by GT Radial is designed to give drivers race inspired performance on the street and a competitive edge on the track.
The Champiro SX2 RS is an evolution of the venerable SX2 design which has been popular with competitive drivers and everyday enthusiasts. Utilizing all the strong points of the original SX2, including an extremely aggressive and proven asymmetric tread design, the Champiro SX2 RS features an all-new tread compound that delivers a step up in performance in dry and wet conditions.
The Champiro SX2 RS is currently available for 18-inch rims in a W speed rating with additional sizes in the works.
“This new extreme performance tire incorporates proven technologies that have led to considerable success for our company on racetracks around the world,” said Thomas Okihisa, director of marketing. “We’re anxious to see it shine in Formula DRIFT competition and deliver a real winner for our motorsports dealers who cater to the enthusiast market.”
Features and benefits include:
• Race-inspired compound formulated for both the street and track.
• Advanced construction engineered to limit sidewall flex for predictable handling.
• Asymmetric tread design that delivers exhilarating driving performance for sports car enthusiasts.
• Extra-large dual shoulder blocks for improved cornering and grip.
• Wide center rib for stable handling and dependable traction and braking performance.
About GT Radial
GT Radial tires have been rolling on American roads for over 27 years. During that time, millions of US drivers have come to appreciate the quality and value of GT Radial passenger, light truck, ultra-high performance, winter and specialty trailer tires.
The latest GT Radial tires sold in North America embody “American Engineering” from the company’s technical center in Richburg, South Carolina. A significant portion of the GT Radial tires sold in the US and Canada are manufactured at the plant in Richburg. Beginning operations in 2017, the South Carolina plant is one of the world’s most advanced tire manufacturing facilities.
GT Radial tires are sold by a comprehensive network of independent tire dealers across North America.
For additional GT Radial information, visit www.gtradial.com.
About Giti Tire (pronounced “G-T” tire)
The GT Radial brand is manufactured and marketed by Giti Tire, one of the largest tire companies in the world. Giti Tire Group, (headquartered in Singapore) has been in the tire business since 1951. Giti Tire operates eight manufacturing plants and produces a broad range of tire products, serving major original equipment vehicle manufacturers, auto-service outlets, tire dealers and consumers in more than 130 countries worldwide.
Giti Tire (USA) Ltd., based in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, is the sales, marketing, and distribution company for GT Radial in North America. For more information on the company, please visit https://gitiusa.com/
John Taylor
Giti Tire USA
+1 615-477-3099
email us here