Rising Artist Frisky the Rapper Drops Newest Single, Ain’t a Fool
Ain’t A Fool is Available Now on All Major PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative/hip-hop artist, Frisky the Rapper, releases his latest single, “Ain’t a Fool” featuring Cassie O’Meara, off his upcoming album, Writing on the Wall.
After coming to the realization that this world is filled with people that want to manipulate you to better serve their own interests, Frisky the Rapper wrote, produced, and performed the single, “Ain’t a Fool”, to share his thoughts and feelings. To him, it serves as a reminder to watch out for himself and stay away from those who don’t support his dream. A memorable hook from Cassie O’Meara raises the track to new heights, summarizing Frisky’s message of self-reliance. Listeners should feel empowered by the upbeat, anti-hater anthem, “Ain’t a Fool”, and feel confident in their own dreams and abilities.
In a genre where many upcoming artists stick to the same formula, Frisky The Rapper’s guitar infused hip hop is a breath of fresh air. His sound is indebted to breezy radio pop and west coast hip hop alike, ensuring that he stands out from the crowd instantly. His new single is the perfect example of his style, fusing all of his influences into one track.
Frisky the Rapper’s upcoming 14-track album, Writing on the Wall, is set to release later this year.
“Ain’t a Fool” is available now on all major platforms. Follow Frisky the Rapper on Instagram for more information and future releases.
About Frisky the Rapper
Frisky’s first musical inspiration was his father, a Spanish-style guitarist and vocalist. However, it was artists like Eminem and Red Hot Chili Peppers that inspired him to pursue rap and to push his career to the next level. Frisky’s love of music continued in 2008, as he started playing the guitar. A few years later, he tried to pursue his career by previewing a demo in front of music producers. However, the meeting didn’t go as Frisky planned, so he decided to keep music on the backburner. Instead he decided to pursue a career in stand up comedy. He has always been known by friends and loved ones as the “funny guy”, and his friend had a connection in the stand-up comedy world. Under the stage name, Andy Lugo, he opened up for big acts like Joe Rogan, Dana Carvery, Dane Cook, Whitney Cummings, Alonzo Bodden, and more. While he enjoyed his time in comedy, music was always on his mind and truly in his heart. So in 2018, he decided to give music another try, as a hip-hop artist/rapper and he has never looked back.
Team AMW
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150
email us here