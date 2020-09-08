TAcc+ International Program Webinar #4: Program Overview and Key Corporate Partner

Gary Wang, the CEO of TAcc+ Golden Tiao, VP/Strategy Development of Hermes-Epitek Corporation

The fourth webinar included insights from senior industry leaders, including TAcc+'s CEO and the VP of Strategy Development at Hermes-Epitek Corporation

UTRECHT, THE NETHERLANDS, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taiwan Accelerator Plus (TAcc+) hosted a series of 4 webinars as a part of its International Program, which aims to connect international startups with the industries and business opportunities in Taiwan. The fourth and final webinar took place on the 4th of September, 2020. The presentations included a more thorough overview of the TAcc+ program, and an outline of the strategic investment portfolio of Hermes-Epitek, one of the key corporate partners of TAcc+.

The first lecture was presented by Gary Wang, TAcc+ CEO and the Chairman of SVT Angels. Wang shared many analyses regarding the current business environment in relation to startups, innovations, and venture capital. Then, given this context, Wang elaborated on the 3 stages of services & support TAcc+ can provide to international startups: The Create stage focuses on value creation, the Propel stage focuses on value delivery, and the Scale stage focuses on value capture. Considering the dynamic market situation in a post-pandemic future, Wang also shared a theoretical model for ‘pivoting’, taking the external circumstances into account.

The second lecture was presented by Golden Tiao, the VP of Strategy Development at Hermes-Epitek Corporation. Hermes-Epitek was established in 1977 and is currently a world class high-tech equipment provider, with a leading presence in the semiconductor industry. More recently, Hermes-Epitek is also pursuing strategic collaborations with smaller technological companies in the bio-medical, energy, and IoT sectors through various investments & incubators operations. During his presentation, Tiao showcased many highlighted projects from these collaborations and investments, illustrating the many possible ways of forming partnership with Hermes-Epitek for smaller technology startups.

For companies that have an interest in further participation in the TAcc+ International Program and working with its key partners & investors such as Hermes-Epitek, please provide your company profile, product introduction, and collaborative demand through the TAcc+’s Group Selection form for Taiwan Business Development:

https://forms.gle/of591BYEv8RE3Jds8

To re-watch all 4 TAcc+ International Program webinars, please follow this link:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/TaiwanAcceleratorplus